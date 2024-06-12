Key Takeaways Monster Hunter: Rise headlines June's PlayStation Plus Extra games lineup.

PlayStation Plus Premium adds Daxter to conclude Jak & Daxter saga on PS5.

Ghosthunter, an IGN favorite, included in PlayStation Plus Premium.

Monster Hunter: Rise is a highlight game that will be joining the PlayStation Plus Extra lineup this month, among many other titles. PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers will get the PSP classic Daxter, which completes the Jak & Daxter saga on PS5.

Far Cry 4 joins PlayStation Plus Extra

Many Games Join PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium In June 2024

PlayStation Plus will be adding a bunch of games to its service as of June 18. The main highlight is arguably the critically acclaimed Monster Hunter: Rise. The journey began on Nintendo Switch, but it has been ported to PC and consoles since its launch. June 2024 also brings the following for PlayStation Plus Extra members:

Football Manager 2024

Crusader Kings III

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 6

After Us

Anno 1800

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers

Far Cry 4

Lego The Hobbit

Lego The Incredibles

PlayStation Premium members will be getting a new PS VR 2 game, a PS2 title, and a few PSP classics. They are:

Kayak VR: Mirage

Lego Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy (PSP)

Ghosthunter (PS2)

Daxter (PSP)

The PlayStation Blog also confirms there will be "up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters" for all three of these older titles.

Ghosthunter is indeed a random option to include, but it is a Sony-published title. It seems to be a hidden gem as IGN back in the day gave it an 8.4 out of 10.

"Workable but straightforward action marred only by some annoying puzzles isn't a bad thing," said the IGN review. "When you take that, combine it with likable characters, an interesting and ridiculous plotline, and some of the best visuals around, you get something that's great."

On Wednesday, PlayStation provided us three new PS2 games on the PlayStation Plus Premium service. Sly Cooper and the Thievius Racconus, Tomb Raider: Legend, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars all joined the service. According to Lance McDonald, Tomb Raider: Legend's port is running at 480p with 30 frames per second, which is pretty poor. What makes it worse is that it's $20, the most expensive of the three PS2 additions.

Regardless, June 2024 seems to be a decent month for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers. Having both Lego: The Hobbit and Lego The Incredibles gives great family-friendly options for the family. "Traveller’s Tales have always been great at designing levels, and Lego The Hobbit continues that positive trend," said our review. All of the locales are well designed with clever, but easy puzzles.