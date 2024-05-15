Key Takeaways Monster Hunter series sold 100M units globally, reaching new milestone.

Capcom's highly acclaimed Monster Hunter series reached a massive sales milestone on Tuesday. The company announced on the franchise's X account that over 100 million Monster Hunter games have been sold worldwide.

"Hunters, you've helped the Monster Hunter series reach the milestone of 100 million units sold worldwide!" said Capcom's tweet. "Thank you to everyone for your support over the last 20 years." The message then highlights the next entry in the series Monster Hunter Wilds, due for release in 2025 on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC. Perhaps the Nintendo Switch successor could run the game as well if its powerful enough, but that's just speculation.

Monster Hunter World was massively successful.

A Long History of Monster Hunter Games

The first Monster Hunter released on the PS2 all the way back on March 11, 2004. It slowly grew in popularity as positive word of mouth grew within the 3DS and PSP communities, and then it reached mega status when Monster Hunter World blew everyone away. Monster Hunter World accounts for around a quarter of this recent sales milestone as it has sold over 25 million copies since its 2018 debut, according to IGN. Its follow-up Rise has also performed well at 11.6 million copies.

"There's something for every kind of hunter, whether looking to strategize or just go in with brute strength, in addition to those who like taking a break and exploring all there is in the new world," said our review. "Monster Hunter: World marks the beginning of even greater things to come in the future." How right the writer Kirstin Swalley was.

While fans wait for Monster Hunter Wilds, Capcom is remastering Monster Hunter Stories, a turn-based RPG take on the franchise. It originally launched on the Nintendo 3DS but will be available for platforms like the PS4, PC, and Switch on June 14. Monster Hunter Stories 2 is also releasing on the PS4 on June 14 after its initial Switch exclusivity. Of course, both of these games will be backwards compatible with the PS5. Sorry, Xbox fans.

If you're dying for a new Monster Hunter game, you may want to check out Wild Hearts. It's an underrated monster hunting action game with impressive graphics and the same satisfying grind you'd expect from something of this genre. Wild Hearts is currently on Xbox Game Pass like Monster Hunter Rise as well.