There are 100 lonely lost Poogies hidden throughout the world of Monster Hunter Stories. Every time one is collected, players will receive an item, and collecting all of them along the way rewards lots of special gear and goodies. There's also perhaps the coolest reward for those that happen to find all 100 of these adorable little fellas. Collecting Poogies allows players to dress up the one found in every town or village near the stables and choose the style they like most!

While many might be easy to find, some are trickier than others to locate. WIth that in mind, we've crafted an easy-to-view guide that shows the Poogie in question and their locations in each area. These Poogies will be listed in numerical order from 1 to 100 as seen in the in-game Encylopoogia, which is important to note as Poogies are ordered by the outfit they're wearing rather than by the location they're found at. Some of the location names might also include spoilers for those who haven't progressed far enough in the story. We won't spoil the final reward for collecting all 100 just yet, but make it to the bottom of this guide to find out what surprise awaits!

#001 Marshmallow

Location: Mt. Pondry Caves

#002 Pumpkin

Location: Pondry HIlls

#003 Jackal

Location: Pondry HIlls

#004 Rowan

Location: Trese Desert

#005 Porky

Location: Darj Rock Baths

#006 Marmalade

Location: Pondry Hills

#007 Cookie

Location: Oasum

#008 Fort

Location: Trese Desert

#009 Cutlet

Location: Dovan Mines

#010 Jiggly

Location: Mangelger's Laboratory

#011 Peter

Location: Babda Rainforest

#012 Moo

Location: Dovan Mines

#013 Hamish

Location: Dovan Mines

#014 Asuka

Location: Geo-Fulkright

#015 Soda

Location: Pondry Hills

#016 Crunchy

Location: Whistill Forest

#017 Furball

Location: Mt. Pondry Caves

#018 Pepper

Location: Ruins of Zalam

#019 Homer

Location: Dovan Mines

#020 Cracklin'

Location: Trese Desert

#021 Maggie

Location: Gildegaran

#022 Sloppy

Location: Aowa Valley

#023 Cosmo

Location: Monsonne Plains

#024 Bomba

Location: Hall of Scriveners

#025 Mint

Location: Monsonne Plains

#026 Oom

Location: Monsonne Plains

#027 Banderas

Location: Trese Desert

#028 Schnumpfnut

Location: Whistill Forest

#029 The Man

Location: Mt. Celion

#030 Lime

Location: Monsonne Plains

#031 Arthur

Location: Pondry Hills

#032 Muffin

Location: Mt. Pondry Caves

#033 Barbie Q

Location: Aowa Valley

#034 Romeo

Location: Hidden Cliff Cave

#035 Bread

Location: Paupau Beach

#036 Macaron

Location: Monsonne Plains

#037 Tiramisu

Location: Koapni Village

#038 Gothy

Location: Whistill Forest

#039 Passion

Location: Ruins of Zalam

#040 Kevin

Location: Mt. Pondry Caves

#041 Chubs

Location: Hunter's Guild

#042 Minamo

Location: Babda Rainforest

#043 Alfonso

Location: Paupau Beach

#044 Gomez

Location: Trese Desert

#045 Edmund

Location: Pondry Hills

#046 Vanilla

Location: Mt. Celion

#047 Jackfruit

Location: Wintertide Tunnel

#048 Smoothy

Location: Darj Snowfields

#049 Jam

Location: Babda Rainforest

#050 Deli

Location: Gildegaran

#051 Salt

Location: Aowa Valley

#052 Mucho

Location: Hidden Cliff Cave

#053 Fede

Location: Babda Rainforest

#054 Akebono

Location: Babda Rainforest

#055 Missile

Location: Aowa Valley