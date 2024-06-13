There are 100 lonely lost Poogies hidden throughout the world of Monster Hunter Stories. Every time one is collected, players will receive an item, and collecting all of them along the way rewards lots of special gear and goodies. There's also perhaps the coolest reward for those that happen to find all 100 of these adorable little fellas. Collecting Poogies allows players to dress up the one found in every town or village near the stables and choose the style they like most!

While many might be easy to find, some are trickier than others to locate. WIth that in mind, we've crafted an easy-to-view guide that shows the Poogie in question and their locations in each area. These Poogies will be listed in numerical order from 1 to 100 as seen in the in-game Encylopoogia, which is important to note as Poogies are ordered by the outfit they're wearing rather than by the location they're found at. Some of the location names might also include spoilers for those who haven't progressed far enough in the story. We won't spoil the final reward for collecting all 100 just yet, but make it to the bottom of this guide to find out what surprise awaits!

#001 Marshmallow

Location: Mt. Pondry Caves

001Marshmallow

#002 Pumpkin

Location: Pondry HIlls

002Pumpkin

#003 Jackal

Location: Pondry HIlls

003Jackal

#004 Rowan

Location: Trese Desert

004Rowan

#005 Porky

Location: Darj Rock Baths

005Porky

#006 Marmalade

Location: Pondry Hills

006Marmalade

Location: Oasum

007Cookie

#008 Fort

Location: Trese Desert

008Fort

#009 Cutlet

Location: Dovan Mines

009Cutlet

#010 Jiggly

Location: Mangelger's Laboratory

010Jiggly

#011 Peter

Location: Babda Rainforest

011Peter

#012 Moo

Location: Dovan Mines

012Moo

#013 Hamish

Location: Dovan Mines

013Hamish

#014 Asuka

Location: Geo-Fulkright

014Asuka

#015 Soda

Location: Pondry Hills

015Soda

#016 Crunchy

Location: Whistill Forest

016Crunchy-1

#017 Furball

Location: Mt. Pondry Caves

017Furball-1

#018 Pepper

Location: Ruins of Zalam

018Pepper

#019 Homer

Location: Dovan Mines

019Homer

#020 Cracklin'

Location: Trese Desert

020Cracklin'

#021 Maggie

Location: Gildegaran

021Maggie

#022 Sloppy

Location: Aowa Valley

022Sloppy

#023 Cosmo

Location: Monsonne Plains

023Cosmo-1

#024 Bomba

Location: Hall of Scriveners

024Bomba

#025 Mint

Location: Monsonne Plains

025Mint

#026 Oom

Location: Monsonne Plains

026Oom

#027 Banderas

Location: Trese Desert

027Banderas

#028 Schnumpfnut

Location: Whistill Forest

028Schnumpfnut

#029 The Man

Location: Mt. Celion

029TheMan-1

#030 Lime

Location: Monsonne Plains

030Lime

#031 Arthur

Location: Pondry Hills

031Arthur

#032 Muffin

Location: Mt. Pondry Caves

032Muffin

#033 Barbie Q

Location: Aowa Valley

033BarbieQ

#034 Romeo

Location: Hidden Cliff Cave

034Romeo

#035 Bread

Location: Paupau Beach

035Bread

#036 Macaron

Location: Monsonne Plains

036Macaron

#037 Tiramisu

Location: Koapni Village

037Tiramisu

#038 Gothy

Location: Whistill Forest

038Gothy

#039 Passion

Location: Ruins of Zalam

039Passion

#040 Kevin

Location: Mt. Pondry Caves

040Kevin

#041 Chubs

Location: Hunter's Guild

041Chubs

#042 Minamo

Location: Babda Rainforest

042Minamo

#043 Alfonso

Location: Paupau Beach

043Alfonso

#044 Gomez

Location: Trese Desert

044Gomez

#045 Edmund

Location: Pondry Hills

045Edmund

#046 Vanilla

Location: Mt. Celion

046Vanilla

#047 Jackfruit

Location: Wintertide Tunnel

047Jackfruit

#048 Smoothy

Location: Darj Snowfields

048Smoothy

#049 Jam

Location: Babda Rainforest

049Jam

#050 Deli

Location: Gildegaran

050Deli

#051 Salt

Location: Aowa Valley

051Salt

#052 Mucho

Location: Hidden Cliff Cave

052Mucho

#053 Fede

Location: Babda Rainforest

053Fede

#054 Akebono

Location: Babda Rainforest

054Akebono

#055 Missile

Location: Aowa Valley