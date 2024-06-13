There are 100 lonely lost Poogies hidden throughout the world of Monster Hunter Stories. Every time one is collected, players will receive an item, and collecting all of them along the way rewards lots of special gear and goodies. There's also perhaps the coolest reward for those that happen to find all 100 of these adorable little fellas. Collecting Poogies allows players to dress up the one found in every town or village near the stables and choose the style they like most!
While many might be easy to find, some are trickier than others to locate. WIth that in mind, we've crafted an easy-to-view guide that shows the Poogie in question and their locations in each area. These Poogies will be listed in numerical order from 1 to 100 as seen in the in-game Encylopoogia, which is important to note as Poogies are ordered by the outfit they're wearing rather than by the location they're found at. Some of the location names might also include spoilers for those who haven't progressed far enough in the story. We won't spoil the final reward for collecting all 100 just yet, but make it to the bottom of this guide to find out what surprise awaits!
#001 Marshmallow
Location: Mt. Pondry Caves
#002 Pumpkin
Location: Pondry HIlls
#003 Jackal
Location: Pondry HIlls
#004 Rowan
Location: Trese Desert
#005 Porky
Location: Darj Rock Baths
#006 Marmalade
Location: Pondry Hills
#007 Cookie
Location: Oasum
#008 Fort
Location: Trese Desert
#009 Cutlet
Location: Dovan Mines
#010 Jiggly
Location: Mangelger's Laboratory
#011 Peter
Location: Babda Rainforest
#012 Moo
Location: Dovan Mines
#013 Hamish
Location: Dovan Mines
#014 Asuka
Location: Geo-Fulkright
#015 Soda
Location: Pondry Hills
#016 Crunchy
Location: Whistill Forest
#017 Furball
Location: Mt. Pondry Caves
#018 Pepper
Location: Ruins of Zalam
#019 Homer
Location: Dovan Mines
#020 Cracklin'
Location: Trese Desert
#021 Maggie
Location: Gildegaran
#022 Sloppy
Location: Aowa Valley
#023 Cosmo
Location: Monsonne Plains
#024 Bomba
Location: Hall of Scriveners
#025 Mint
Location: Monsonne Plains
#026 Oom
Location: Monsonne Plains
#027 Banderas
Location: Trese Desert
#028 Schnumpfnut
Location: Whistill Forest
#029 The Man
Location: Mt. Celion
#030 Lime
Location: Monsonne Plains
#031 Arthur
Location: Pondry Hills
#032 Muffin
Location: Mt. Pondry Caves
#033 Barbie Q
Location: Aowa Valley
#034 Romeo
Location: Hidden Cliff Cave
#035 Bread
Location: Paupau Beach
#036 Macaron
Location: Monsonne Plains
#037 Tiramisu
Location: Koapni Village
#038 Gothy
Location: Whistill Forest
#039 Passion
Location: Ruins of Zalam
#040 Kevin
Location: Mt. Pondry Caves
#041 Chubs
Location: Hunter's Guild
#042 Minamo
Location: Babda Rainforest
#043 Alfonso
Location: Paupau Beach
#044 Gomez
Location: Trese Desert
#045 Edmund
Location: Pondry Hills
#046 Vanilla
Location: Mt. Celion
#047 Jackfruit
Location: Wintertide Tunnel
#048 Smoothy
Location: Darj Snowfields
#049 Jam
Location: Babda Rainforest
#050 Deli
Location: Gildegaran
#051 Salt
Location: Aowa Valley
#052 Mucho
Location: Hidden Cliff Cave
#053 Fede
Location: Babda Rainforest
#054 Akebono
Location: Babda Rainforest
#055 Missile
Location: Aowa Valley