The Aqua Sac is a Monster Hunter Wilds material that lets you craft various weapons in the game, like the Balahara Hammer and Balahara Blade. This material, however, is hard to get, as you'll need to defeat either of two tough bosses. It also has a lesser likelihood of appearing as a reward.

How to Get Aqua Sac

In order to find an Aqua Sac, you'll need to finish one of two monsters available during Chapter 1: the Balahara or the Uth Duna. Both are pretty difficult to defeat, but the Balahara is arguably the easier of the two. You can take on the Balahara by taking on the Sand Sea Surges optional quest. If you look at the Detailed Info of the optional quest, you'll see a bunch of Low Rank materials you'll gain from finishing Sand Sea Surges. Aqua Sac is listed as a 2/5 frequency, making it fairly uncommon to gain. All the Low Rank Materials include the following: