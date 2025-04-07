The Great Sword in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the most powerful weapons. This slow but hard-hitting weapon will give you the edge in battle in raw damage alone. But with the right build setup, you can turn this already powerful weapon into an insane powerhouse of a weapon as well. The best possible build for the Great Sword will require you to build a particular weapon and armor as well as farm some specific armor decorations for maximum damage output, but it is worth the work.

Crafting Your Artian Weapon

The first and most important step in this build is crafting the Varianza Artian Weapon.

To get started with the build, you will need to craft the Artian Great Sword. The Varianza is going to be the weapon of choice due to the flexible gem slots as well as the ability to upgrade the weapon via the blacksmith. It is here where you’ll want to consider your element of choice too. The Dragon Element will be the most optimal for damage output. If you prefer Paralysis or Blast elements, these will work too, but you will need to make sure to equip some gems that will complement the weapon.

Weapon Decoration Skill Description Varianza Critical Jewel [3] Increases the damage of critical hits. Focus/Dragon Jewel [3] Increases the fill rate for weapons with gauges and the charge rate for weapons with charge attacks. Increases the dragon element attack power. (Elemental attack power has a maximum limit.) Critical Jewel [2] Increases the damage of critical hits.

These gem decorations on the weapon will allow you to deal as much critical damage as possible. The benefit of the Focus/Dragon Jewel is going to allow you to use charge attacks frequently while also boosting your dragon element attack power. One other thing to note about the Varianza weapon is that you’ll want to prioritize all three crafted parts to be under the Attack Affinity. This is going to further boost your attack power. Three is the preference, but two will also do just fine, with only one Attack Affinity piece being the least optimal option for the build.

Crafting The Optimal Armor

For the second stage of the build, you’ll need to get yourself the correct gear to maximize your armor skills.

The armor that you’ll need will mostly be comprised of the second Gore Magala set of armor. The B set of armor will come with more gem slots for you to utilize as well as give you the bonus skills from the 4-piece set to deal more damage to large monsters. The Gore Magala set is ideal because you’ll be infected with Frenzy when on hunts; this will further increase your attack power when you also cleanse the status effect. This set is perfect for the Great Sword and will give you even stronger damage against the monsters you are seeking to take down.