Monster Hunter Wilds is bringing back all the weapons we know and love, but some hit harder, slash faster, or just feel way cooler than others. Whether you love crushing skulls with a Hammer, slicing through monsters with a Great Sword, or raining arrows from a distance with a Bow, picking the right weapon can make or break your hunt. And with Wilds adding new mechanics, every weapon feels more dynamic than ever.

Of course, no weapon is entirely bad — every single one is a beast in the right hands. But let’s be honest: some just shine brighter. Maybe they’ve got better mobility, more damage potential, or simply feel more satisfying to use.

10 Switch Axe

Axe and Sword Combo

The Switch Axe is a weapon that refuses to be boxed into a single playstyle. One moment, you're swinging massive, sweeping axe strikes, carving through monster hide like a force of nature. The next, you're slicing everything in your path with its sword mode.

Axe Mode is where you get reach and fluidity, allowing you to control space with wide, powerful swings. It’s fantastic for positioning, building up your gauge, and keeping up relentless pressure on a monster that just won’t sit still. But the real magic happens when you morph into Sword Mode. Suddenly, your attacks become faster, sharper, and enhanced by whatever phial effect your weapon carries.

9 Sword and Shield

Balances Offense and Defense

This dynamic duo allows you to strike swiftly, guard effectively and maintain agility, making it a top choice for beginners. The Sword and Shield lets you dance around monsters, slicing and dicing at high speed while staying light on your feet. You’re not locked into slow wind-ups or heavy recovery times, meaning you can get in, deal damage, and get out before the monster even knows what hit it.

Plus, unlike most weapons, you don’t have to sheathe to use items. That means mid-battle healing, buffing, or even tossing traps without breaking your attack rhythm. Defense-wise, the shield may not be as sturdy as a Lance or Gunlance, but it gets the job done. It’s perfect for blocking smaller attacks and giving you just enough breathing room to reposition.

8 Dual Blades

Require a Lot of Stamina to Wield, But Deal Heavy Damage

If you're the kind of hunter who thrives on speed and relentless offense, the Dual Blades will fit like gloves in your hand. They're one of the fastest weapons in the game, allowing you to chain together rapid attacks that can overwhelm even the toughest enemies.

Just like the Switch Axe, the Dual Blades have two modes, but the Demon Mode is where the magic truly happens. Activating this mode consumes stamina but significantly boosts your attack speed and power. But then, the Dual Blades lack defensive options like blocking, making evasion your primary means of avoiding damage.

7 Heavy Bowgun

More Firepower Than the Light Bowgun

If swords and lances feel too up close and personal for your taste, then why not stand back, lock and load, and let the explosions of the Heavy Bowgun do the talking? This weapon is for those who believe subtlety is overrated, and the only language enemies understand is sheer firepower.

The Heavy Bowgun is really heavy and slow, so every shot matters, and knowing when to fire can mean the difference between a triumphant takedown or getting pancaked by an angry beast. It’s a high-risk, high-reward weapon that demands patience and positioning.

6 Charge Blade

Advanced Sword and Shield Combo

At first glance, the Charge Blade might seem like an elegant sword-and-shield combo, great for slicing, dicing and blocking with ease. But this weapon has a trick up its sleeve. Every swing builds up energy, filling glowing phials of raw power waiting to be unleashed. And that’s where the real fun begins.

With the flick of a switch, your sword and shield merge into a monstrous axe, and those stored-up phials turn into pure devastation. One well-timed Elemental Discharge sends a shockwave of destruction straight into your target, blowing them off their feet.

Unlike other weapons that let you mindlessly swing away, the Charge Blade demands mastery. Do you stay in Sword and Shield mode, patiently charging up for that perfect moment? Or do you unleash your inner berserker and let loose with high-damage axe combos that leave the battlefield in ruins? The best hunters learn to balance both, dancing between defense and offense.

5 Hammer

Short, But Can Knock Down Just About Any Monster

If you've ever wanted to feel like an unstoppable wrecking ball, crashing through monsters with pure, unfiltered power, then the Hammer is what you need. There's no finesse here, no delicate slicing or fancy flourishes — just you, a massive hunk of metal, and the primal satisfaction of slamming it straight into a monster’s skull.

Every time you land a well-placed headshot, there’s a solid chance you’ll send your target toppling over, dazed and drooling, giving you all the time in the world to line up your next devastating blow. Mobility might seem like a problem with such a massive weapon, but the Hammer isn’t as slow as it looks. It has a unique move called the Charged Step, which lets you dodge while maintaining your charge. That means you can sidestep incoming attacks without losing momentum, putting yourself in the perfect position to keep the pressure on.

4 Bow

Mobility is Where the Bow Shines