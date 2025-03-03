The story of Monster Hunter Wilds will take you throughout multiple areas, each with their own ecosystem. The first is the desert, then a forest, then a volcanic environment and finally a frigid wasteland. Most of them are fairly straightforward: talking to NPCs, and they lead you to the next destination. For the fiery pit of the forge, there will be one quest where you will actually need to track down a monster.

What is The Black Flame?

The Black Flame is a ferocious monster based on the story of Monster Hunter Wilds. It appears roughly halfway through the campaign after taking down the money-like Ajarakan monsters. It will make one heck of an appearance, disposing of the Ajarakan you have just slain without much trouble, so you know it’s not something to be trifled with.

Unfortunately, it’s something that looks to be troubling the land, and being a hunter of the Hunter’s Association, it’s your job to find it and restore balance to the area, and hopefully send the festival off with a bang.

Where to Find The Black Flame