Choosing a weapon to use in Monster Hunter Wilds can be daunting. There are 14 amazing choices. But if you’re looking to use a weapon where each monster variant has a variety of options available for it, you can’t go wrong with the Bow. Unlike the melee weapons in the game, you’ll rely solely on stamina, and you aim to take down monsters to secure materials for upgrades.

Bow Moves and Attacks

A long-range weapon that relies on your ability to manage stamina while under pressure.