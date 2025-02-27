Quick Links

Choosing a weapon to use in Monster Hunter Wilds can be daunting. There are 14 amazing choices. But if you’re looking to use a weapon where each monster variant has a variety of options available for it, you can’t go wrong with the Bow. Unlike the melee weapons in the game, you’ll rely solely on stamina, and you aim to take down monsters to secure materials for upgrades.

Monster Hunter Wilds Hunter Cheering
Related
How to Equip Layered Armor in Monster Hunter Wilds

You always want to look your best when hunting monsters.

Bow Moves and Attacks

A long-range weapon that relies on your ability to manage stamina while under pressure.

Attack Controls

PlayStation 5

Xbox

PC

Shoot Arrow (Can be held to charge the shot)

R2

RT

Left Click

Aim/Focus Mode

L2

LT

Right Click

Quick Shot

Circle

B

F

Ready Tracer (Charge arrow, then press button)

R2 + Square

RT + X

Left Click + E

Arc Shot

L2 + R2 + Circle

LT + RT + B

Left Click + Right Click + F

Charging Sidestep (Available after shooting)

L2 + X

LT + A

RIght Click + Spacebar

Dragon Piercer

Triangle + Circle

Y + B

R + F

Thousand Dragons

R2 + Triangle + Circle

RT + Y + B

Left Click + R + F

Apply Coating

Triangle

Y

R

Focus Fire: Hailstorm

L2 + R1

LT + RB

Right Click + Shift