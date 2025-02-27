Monster hunting isn’t just about tearing down the various big and small monsters of the Monster Hunter universe, but it’s also about capturing them. in Monster Hunter Wilds, your job as a monster hunter is to preserve the ecosystem and hunt anything that threatens to unbalance the world and its inhabitants.

Because of this, capturing a monster could benefit the Hunter’s Association more to better understand a monster and its weaknesses. Unfortunately, for some it may not be entirely clear just how to capture a monster outside of knowing you need to lure it into a trap and throw Tranq Bombs.

Related 10 Best Capcom Games, Ranked From fighting in the streets to zombies in labs, we’re giving you the most iconic games of Capcom!

Benefits of Capturing a Monster

Capturing a monster in Monster Hunter Wild is very easy to do, but does require a bit of patience and coordination. You can certainly spam your attacks until the monster is dead, but that will not only add extra time to a hunt, but also put you in harm’s way of potentially deadly attacks. A monster’s still a threat, and even more so when it’s back is against a wall.

Not only that, though, you will be missing out on various rewards for not capturing a monster. Capturing a monster yields additional rewards you normally wouldn’t get for simply slaying a monster. These are added materials that can be used for crafting new armor and weapons, which is a huge part of the endgame.

How to Capture a Monster