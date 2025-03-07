Experimenting and finding new weapons to use in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the best ways to keep hunts fresh and new. Not every weapon will be ideal for every monster, but they are all viable. One weapon in particular will require some work to excel with, making you work a little harder to maximize your damage output while having some strong offense and defense options.
Monster Hunter Wilds: Switch Axe Guide
When looking for a versatile weapon, the Switch Axe is the perfect choice.
Charge Blade Moves
This weapon has many actions, but they aren’t as scary as you might think once you get the hang of them.
|
Sword Mode Attacks
|
PlayStation 5
|
Xbox
|
PC
|
Weak Slash
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Forward Slash
|
Triangle + Circle
|
Y + B
|
Left Click + Right Click
|
Morph Slash (Puts the Charge Blade into Axe Mode)
|
R2 + Triangle
|
RT + Y
|
R + Left Click
|
Charge
|
R2 + Circle
|
RT + B
|
R + Right Click
|
Element Boost (During Charge)
|
Circle (hold)
|
B (hold)
|
Right Click (hold)
|
Condensed Elemental Slash (During Charge)
|
Triangle (hold)
|
Y (hold)
|
Left Click (hold)
|
Guard
|
R2
|
RT
|
R
|
Charged Rising Slash
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Charged Double Slash (Held until red flash)
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Fade Slash (Directional input + button)
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Shield Thrust (Available after Slash or Charge attacks)
|
Triangle + Circle
|
Y + B
|
Left Click + Right Click
|
Return Stroke (Available after Weak or Forward Slash)
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Roundslash (Available after Rising or Double Slash)
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Focus Slash: Double Rend
|
L2 + R1
|
LT + RB
|
Alt + Shift
|
Axe Mode Attacks
|
PlayStation 5
|
Xbox
|
PC
|
Rising Slash
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Fade Slash (Directional input + button)
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Morph Slash (Puts the Axe into Sword Mode)
|
R2
|
RT
|
R
|
Element Discharge I
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Rushing Element Discharge I (Directional input + button)
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Element Discharge II
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Amped Element Discharge
|
Triangle + Circle
|
Y + B
|
Left Click + Right Click
|
Amped Element Discharge Follow-Up
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Super Amped Element Discharge (Available after Element Boost)
|
Triangle + Circle
|
Y + B
|
Left Click + Right Click
|
Savage Axe Slash (After Perfect Guard or Mounted Punisher)
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Elemental Roundslash (During Amped Element Discharge)
|
R2
|
RT
|
R