Experimenting and finding new weapons to use in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the best ways to keep hunts fresh and new. Not every weapon will be ideal for every monster, but they are all viable. One weapon in particular will require some work to excel with, making you work a little harder to maximize your damage output while having some strong offense and defense options.

Charge Blade Moves

This weapon has many actions, but they aren’t as scary as you might think once you get the hang of them.

Sword Mode Attacks PlayStation 5 Xbox PC Weak Slash Triangle Y Left Click Forward Slash Triangle + Circle Y + B Left Click + Right Click Morph Slash (Puts the Charge Blade into Axe Mode) R2 + Triangle RT + Y R + Left Click Charge R2 + Circle RT + B R + Right Click Element Boost (During Charge) Circle (hold) B (hold) Right Click (hold) Condensed Elemental Slash (During Charge) Triangle (hold) Y (hold) Left Click (hold) Guard R2 RT R Charged Rising Slash Circle B Right Click Charged Double Slash (Held until red flash) Circle B Right Click Fade Slash (Directional input + button) Circle B Right Click Shield Thrust (Available after Slash or Charge attacks) Triangle + Circle Y + B Left Click + Right Click Return Stroke (Available after Weak or Forward Slash) Triangle Y Left Click Roundslash (Available after Rising or Double Slash) Triangle Y Left Click Focus Slash: Double Rend L2 + R1 LT + RB Alt + Shift