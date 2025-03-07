Quick Links

Experimenting and finding new weapons to use in Monster Hunter Wilds is one of the best ways to keep hunts fresh and new. Not every weapon will be ideal for every monster, but they are all viable. One weapon in particular will require some work to excel with, making you work a little harder to maximize your damage output while having some strong offense and defense options.

Monster Hunter Wilds - Oasis
Charge Blade Moves

This weapon has many actions, but they aren’t as scary as you might think once you get the hang of them.

Sword Mode Attacks

PlayStation 5

Xbox

PC

Weak Slash

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Forward Slash

Triangle + Circle

Y + B

Left Click + Right Click

Morph Slash (Puts the Charge Blade into Axe Mode)

R2 + Triangle

RT + Y

R + Left Click

Charge

R2 + Circle

RT + B

R + Right Click

Element Boost (During Charge)

Circle (hold)

B (hold)

Right Click (hold)

Condensed Elemental Slash (During Charge)

Triangle (hold)

Y (hold)

Left Click (hold)

Guard

R2

RT

R

Charged Rising Slash

Circle

B

Right Click

Charged Double Slash (Held until red flash)

Circle

B

Right Click

Fade Slash (Directional input + button)

Circle

B

Right Click

Shield Thrust (Available after Slash or Charge attacks)

Triangle + Circle

Y + B

Left Click + Right Click

Return Stroke (Available after Weak or Forward Slash)

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Roundslash (Available after Rising or Double Slash)

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Focus Slash: Double Rend

L2 + R1

LT + RB

Alt + Shift

Axe Mode Attacks

PlayStation 5

Xbox

PC

Rising Slash

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Fade Slash (Directional input + button)

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Morph Slash (Puts the Axe into Sword Mode)

R2

RT

R

Element Discharge I

Circle

B

Right Click

Rushing Element Discharge I (Directional input + button)

Circle

B

Right Click

Element Discharge II

Circle

B

Right Click

Amped Element Discharge

Triangle + Circle

Y + B

Left Click + Right Click

Amped Element Discharge Follow-Up

Circle

B

Right Click

Super Amped Element Discharge (Available after Element Boost)

Triangle + Circle

Y + B

Left Click + Right Click

Savage Axe Slash (After Perfect Guard or Mounted Punisher)

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Elemental Roundslash (During Amped Element Discharge)

R2

RT

R