The wilds of Monster Hunter Wilds are full of various elements. Whether it’s the frigid temperatures of the north or the sizzling insides of a volcano, there’s no shortage of unique environments to come across. Sometimes it can be difficult to navigate these areas, but being affected by the various elements can not only drain your health, but your ability to swing a sword. With Chillshrooms, they will help ensure your body's heat is regulated.

What are Chillshrooms?

Not to be confused with the ever-popular Chillshroom of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, although serving a somewhat similar purpose, the Chillshroom in Monster Hunter Wilds is a plant in the vast world that can be collected and used in crafting recipes.

While most of the mushrooms and herbs that can be collected in Monster Hunter Wilds are multipurpose, meaning they are used in various recipes, Chillshrooms have a single purpose when bringing them into your tent: to craft a Cool Drink. The Cool Drink is very helpful against fire-based enemies, and most importantly, in scorching environments in the Oilwell Basin.

Where to Find Chillshrooms

Oilwell Basin