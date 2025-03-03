Going through fights in Monster Hunter Wilds is a tough task by itself, but when seeking some extra boosts, you don’t need to look further than making some food. Making meals in the Monster Hunter series is a must to survive and take down monsters while gaining extra health, stamina, and other buffs depending on the type of meal you’ve created, but where can you gather some of these ingredients to make your hunts go as smoothly as possible?

What Cooking Ingredients Are Used For

Most ingredients may not be found in the world and obtained through hunts, but they are fairly easy to get.

You’ll want to make a meal before going out for hunts, and when cooking on the portable grill or in your tent, you’ll notice three options available. There are a few ways to get some cooking ingredients in Monster Hunter Wilds, and depending on the ingredients, you’ll have to look around in some different ways. Rations are used for dishes. These will provide you with bonus health, defense, stamina, and attack buffs. Meat, veggies, and fish will be your main pieces of each dish. Rations are given to you regularly at the base camp from the Ingredient Center while also getting them from smaller monsters or using the Fishing Rod in larger bodies of water.

The other two available meal options are the Additional Ingredients and Finishing Touches. These will allow you to infuse a meal with extra bonuses to hand-tailor meals to each hunt you are going on. For example, the Specialty Sild Garlic is an additional ingredient that will prevent fainting once and heals you when the damage taken exceeds your remaining health. The Finishing Touches portion of a meal will provide some other various options as well, like Eastern Honey. This ingredient will increase the amount of health recovered when healing, making it a very useful and amazing option when considering dishes you’ll want to make.