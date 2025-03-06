Dapperwings in Monster Hunter Wilds are little birds you can catch during your adventure. They can be found in tricky spots, however, in this game's open world. Here's exactly where to find them lurking and how to catch them, so you can finish a few side quests for the civilians of this land.

Find Dapperwings in the Crimson Forest.

Dapperwing Location

You can spot Dapperwings within the Crimson Forest biome of Monster Hunter Wilds. Specifically, you'll want to go to Area 2 in the Forest that's marked on the map. Keep following down the river from the 2 on the map. Nearby a tree, you'll spot two Dapperwings hanging out on a weedy branch. They are green birds with wavy orange, blue, and green tails.

These animals are typically green match the vegetation of the forest. However, when it's trying to please females, it turns into a vibrant color. The game says in the Dapperwing's description that "the more flamboyant males with larger feathers seem to be the ones flapping away with a date."