Crafting a specialized build in Monster Hunter Wilds is half the fun of the game for some folks. Creating new playstyles that aren’t the norm or an intended way to use a weapon can be quite a fun experience for many players.

When it comes to builds for the bow, you can create several different types of builds, some leaning into status effects and ammo types to take down monsters. But the bow does have a solid way of dealing damage, the Dragon Piecer attack, and you can also make a whole new build around it.

Craft the Best Bows For the Build

Two bows will help you maximize the damage output for this build.

There are a few options when crafting the Angelbein Artian Weapon. You can pick many other elements, but when going with the Ice element you’ll have access to Pierce Coatings. These coatings will help with the Dragon Piercer and will apply the coating to deal with even more piercing ticks to the attack. Another weapon to use will be the Griefbringer Urstox bow. This bow has some of the best damage to all the available bows as well as the best monster-crafted weapon gem slots. The only downside to using Griefbringer Urstox is that it does not have access to pierce coatings, so it might be a bit more situational to use.

Weapon Name Decorations Skill Description Angelbein Critical Jewel [3] Increases the damage of critical hits. Pierce Jewel [3] Increases the attack of the bowgun’s pierce ammo, and the bow’s Dragon Piercer and Thousand Dragons. Trueshot Jewel [2] Increases the power of the bowgun’s special ammo, and the bow’s Dragon Piercer and Thousand Dragons, and Tracer. Griefbringer Urstox Critical Jewel [3] Increases the damage of critical hits. Attack Jewel [3] Increases attack power. Trueshot Jewel [1] Increases the power of the bowgun’s special ammo, and the bow’s Dragon Piercer and Thousand Dragons, and Tracer.

Both weapons can use very similar jewel sets as well and, depending on your preference, you can swap them around if you wish. The Pierce Jewel is best used on Angelbein due to it having access to those pierce coatings and will allow you to use the bow for more than the Dragon Piercer if you are under pressure. However, the same jewel is still useful on Griefbringer Urstox to further increase the damage to its own Dragon Piercer attack. It is all down to player preference on how you want this build to be used while you are on a hunt.