When seeking a quick, reliable, and fun weapon to use in Monster Hunter Wilds, you may wish to try out the Dual Blades weapon. This is an easy-to-learn choice with the ability to adapt, learn, and grow in the game with the knowledge you get with each fight. There aren’t a ton of combos to learn to maximize how much damage it does, and it relies solely on how well you can learn each monster’s moves.

Dual Blades Moves

This weapon has one of the simpler movesets but does require you to get very up-close and personal with the monsters.

Attacks PlayStation 5 Xbox PC Double Slash Triangle Y Left Click Lounging Strike Circle B Right Click Demon Mode R2 RT R Blade Dance Triangle + Circle Y + B Left Click + Right Click Demon Flurry (Usable after Blade Dance I) R2 RT R Demon Dodge (Perfect dodge while in Demon Mode) X A Spacebar Focus Strike: Turning Tide L2 + R1 LT + RB Right Click + Shift

Use Demon Mode as Often as Possible

This alternate weapon stance is key to accessing your more powerful moves.

The main mechanic with the Dual Blades is the Demon Mode ability. This doesn’t look like much at first, but it is vital for doing more damage with the weapon. This alternate stance will drain your stamina but will empower your attacks and give you access to Archdemon Mode once it has been fully charged. To charge up this meter, you must use Double Slash or Lounging Strike attacks to avoid draining the Demon Mode meter. Once the meter is filled, you don’t need to activate Demon Mode while the meter is flashing, but you can still use it to have access to your moves and have the extra damage. However, you must be mindful of your stamina getting too low and disengaging Demon Mode when stamina is too low when a monster is having its attack phase.

There is a way to stall your stamina being drained while in Demon Mode as well, extending your time in the stance to keep attacking monsters. If you use Focus Mode to view monster wounds, you can use Focus Strike: Turning Tide to attack the monster and perform a grappling move. This move will have you partially mount a monster, destroy the wound of your target and perform a follow-up attack, allowing you to regenerate your stamina even if Demon Mode is active. It is a powerful attack that you should make use of often and regularly when hunting monsters with the Dual Blades.