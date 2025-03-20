Some builds in Monster Hunter Wilds are going to be more specialized than others. You can have several different builds per weapon, with many having a generic raw dps version. But when playing with the options available, you can make something that will allow you to aid others in hunts while being aggressive, like a paralysis build for the Dual Blades. These weapons are great for this build as they will allow you to be on the offensive for the entire hunt while also stopping a monster rampage frequently.

Craft the Artian Dual Blades

The Artian Weapon will be the starting point for this paralysis build.

Crafting the Tiltkreise Artian Weapon with the Paralysis element will be the best starting point for the build. You can also use the Lala Harpactirs Dual Blades, but the gem slots are going to be less impactful for a monster weapon in comparison to the Artisan Weapon. The Tiltkreise will have a guaranteed three slots for rank-3 jewels, allowing you to have more freedom in how you get your build off the ground. Craft the Tiltkreise weapons. You can use any combination of Attack or Affinity weapon parts to craft them. These will vary based on how comfortable you are with your damage output and paralysis affinity.

Weapon Decorations Skill Description Tiltkreise Paralyzer Jewel [3] Increases the rate of paralysis buildup. Rzr Sharp/Handicraft Jewel [3] Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness. Extends the weapon sharpness gauge. However, it will not increase the gauge past its maximum. Critical Jewel [3] Increases the damage of critical hits.

The Critical and Paralyzer jewels will be the central part of the weapon jewels in the build. These two in combination will allow you to stop monsters more often during a hunt. There are a few options for the Rzr Sharp/Handicraft Jewel, but there is a good reason why you should go with this gem for the slot. Since you will almost always be on the attack with the Dual Blades, you will want some help with the weapon's sharpness not going down. The Razor Sharp portion of the jewel will give you a 50% chance of no sharpness loss, making it an amazing option for a jewel slot that will allow you to keep the pressure on a monster.