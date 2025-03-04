While Monster Hunter Wilds is all about the thrill of the game, hunting the biggest and fiercer monsters, sometimes you need a little downtime. Along with the various side quests that have you scouring the world to fulfill various requirements, there is the act of fishing. You are able to find go up to little fishing holes to throw in a rod and reel in order to earn some of the biggest fish available.

What is the Goldenfish?

The Goldenfish is part of a side quest called Seeking the Goldenfish accepted from Kanya in the home base camp in the Scarlet Forest. Once you’ve completed Fishing: Life, in Microcosm near the early stages of the campaign, she will eventually have a new quest for you to pick up. She will ask you to track down a Goldenfish, one that will help you test out your new Lure function.

This is one of the very few quests that Kanya gives you to set you along on your fishing journey, and one that is important given the nature of the lure. Still, finding the Goldenfish isn’t as easy as it sounds as it can be in any pond.

Pre-requisite: Completion of Fishing: Life, in Microcosm Side Quest

Where to Find the Goldenfish