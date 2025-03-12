There are a variety of weapons and armor builds in Monster Hunter Wilds, each having its way to bring out the best ways to take down monsters. One of the better builds for the Great Sword is going to be a Critical Hit build with a variety of low-level to high-level Active Skills that allow the weapon to deal as much damage as possible when you strike the monster.

Related Monster Hunter Wilds: 8 Tips and Tricks We Wish We Knew Sooner From mastering your Seikret’s auto-pathing to curing blights with Nulberries, these Monster Hunter Wilds tips will help you hunt smarter, not harder.

Finding the Right Armor and Weapon

The most important part of the build is finding the correct armor combination and the right weapon for you.

The first and most important part of using the Great Sword is finding the right version of the weapon to use while on a hunt. While the Artian Weapons aren’t going to be overwhelmingly amazing, they are more specialized in what you can do with them. Here, you can pick the element that you prefer to use the most for your weapons. When making an Artian Weapon, you can’t go wrong with Paralysis, Poison, Sleep, or Dragon element types.

You'll need three parts to start building an Artian Great Sword. Two Broken Blades and a Crushed Tube are going to be what makes up a Great Sword Artian Weapon. You will want to pick up three that correspond to your preferred element and ensure that they have an attack infusion. This will allow you to maximize how much damage the weapon is going to do once it is leveled up completely later on. When your weapon has been built, you will have the Varianza Great Sword, and you will need to Reinforce it to level 5.

Armor Equipment Skills Skill Description Guardian Fulgur Helm B Agitator Increases attack power and affinity when large monsters become enraged. Akvulcan Mail B Weakness Exploit Increases the affinity of attacks that exploit a monster’s weak points and wounds. Guardian Arkveld Vambraces B Weakness Exploit Increases the affinity of attacks that exploit a monster’s weak points and wounds. Guardian Arkveld Coil B Flayer Makes it easier to inflict wounds. Upon inflicting enough damage, it also deals additional non-elemental damage. Dahaad Shardgreaves B Agitator Increases attack power and affinity when large monsters become enraged. Chain Charm II Burst Continuously landing hits gradually increases attack and elemental attack. (Amount increased depends on weapon.) Corrupted Mantle Decreases health, but increases affinity and weapon performance while equipped. Repeated attacks on monsters will further increase your attack power and affinity.

These pieces of equipment will provide you with the best building blocks for some Equipment Skills. While the Helmet will only be at Rarity 6, it will have the correct skills associated with it that will help with every hunt you go on.