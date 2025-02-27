Quick Links

The Great Sword is a tried and true weapon in the Monster Hunter series and in Monster Hunter Wilds it has gotten a few new upgrades. While it isn’t as flashy and over the top as the Monster Hunter Rise version, it is still a very solid choice for a weapon to use on your hunts. It has a slow attack speed, but this is offset by the massive amounts of damage that the weapon can put out.

Monster Hunter Wilds - Alpha Doshaguma Hunt
Great Sword Moves

Despite its slow speed, this weapon has strong defensive options while you cut down monsters.

Attacks

PlayStation 5

Xbox

PC

Overhead Slash

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Charge (Hold button)

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Wide Slash

Circle

B

Right Click

Tackle (While charging an attack)

Circle

B

Right Click

Rising Slash

Triangle + Circle

Y + B

Left Click + Right Click

Offset Rising Slash (Hold buttons)

Triangle + Circle

Y + B

Left Click + Right Click

Guard

R2

RT

R

Kick (Can be activated while Guarding)

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Focus Slash: Perforate

L2 + R1

LT + RB

Right Click + Shift