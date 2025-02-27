The Great Sword is a tried and true weapon in the Monster Hunter series and in Monster Hunter Wilds it has gotten a few new upgrades. While it isn’t as flashy and over the top as the Monster Hunter Rise version, it is still a very solid choice for a weapon to use on your hunts. It has a slow attack speed, but this is offset by the massive amounts of damage that the weapon can put out.
Best Weapons for Beginners in Monster Hunter Wilds
Many new players will be joining the hunt, but which weapons will be the best to start with?
Great Sword Moves
Despite its slow speed, this weapon has strong defensive options while you cut down monsters.
|
Attacks
|
PlayStation 5
|
Xbox
|
PC
|
Overhead Slash
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Charge (Hold button)
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Wide Slash
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Tackle (While charging an attack)
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Rising Slash
|
Triangle + Circle
|
Y + B
|
Left Click + Right Click
|
Offset Rising Slash (Hold buttons)
|
Triangle + Circle
|
Y + B
|
Left Click + Right Click
|
Guard
|
R2
|
RT
|
R
|
Kick (Can be activated while Guarding)
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Focus Slash: Perforate
|
L2 + R1
|
LT + RB
|
Right Click + Shift