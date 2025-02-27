The Great Sword is a tried and true weapon in the Monster Hunter series and in Monster Hunter Wilds it has gotten a few new upgrades. While it isn’t as flashy and over the top as the Monster Hunter Rise version, it is still a very solid choice for a weapon to use on your hunts. It has a slow attack speed, but this is offset by the massive amounts of damage that the weapon can put out.

Great Sword Moves

Despite its slow speed, this weapon has strong defensive options while you cut down monsters.