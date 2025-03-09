The Herbivore Shell in Monster Hunter Wilds helps you create all manner of items through the crafting system. They're an early game material that can be retrieved from herbaceous dinosaur-like creatures in the Windward Plains. Here's where to find these animals and how to get the Herbivore Shell in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Where to Get Herbivore Shell

Early on in your Monster Hunter Wilds journey, you can acquire Herbivore Shells from eliminating Ceratonoth. They drop either Raw Meat or Herbivore Shells, so if you see the wrong drop after beating one, keep taking them out. Both the male and female variants of the monster drop the same materials.

These small monsters can be found in the Windward Plains at any time of the day. Once you've arrived in this biome, head to Area 8. It's an open plain. The male Ceratonoth have a spiky back, and the females have a more rounded shell. Once you get near them, take them out with a few strikes of your weapon. They won't fight back that much.

If you need to get more Herbivore Shells or Raw Meat, you can see the rest of the Ceratonoth in the area by looking at the map. Zoom in, and you'll see many purple dots on the screen, indicating where each of these small monsters are.

Once you've slain a Ceratonoth, you'll have an entry in your Field Guide about this species. According to the game, this species uses its large spikes to channel lightning strikes. A neat fact about the Ceratonoth is that it "makes an effort to lead his herd to safety" when a large predator attacks them.

You can get Wingdrake Hides from this desert biome as well.

Other Windward Plains Resources You Can Get

Another resource you can find in the Windward Plains are Wingdrake Hides. They're dropped from airborne monsters, such as the Harpios and Baunos small monsters. Near Area 13, you'll see one of these species flying in the sky. You can rope them down using your slinger and then take them out immediately with your weapons while they're on the ground.

You can also capture smaller Endemic creatures like the Windrustler with the Capture Net. Hold the left shoulder button and then scroll through the items on the bottom right with the square/X or circle/B button. Once you have it equipped, hold the left trigger button and shoot with the right trigger button. You can collect these smaller creatures for points.