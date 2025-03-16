You’d think Hot Peppers would be a good ingredient for the cooking system in Monster Hunter Wilds, but you’d be dead wrong. Instead, Hot Peppers are used for crafting a singular item that comes in handy in very specific situations. Just a small dab will do as these hot peppers are crushed up to make a handy little drink to help battle the elements of some cold-hearted monsters.

What is a Hot Pepper?

Hot Peppers are a fairly scarce herb found throughout the world of Monster Hunter Wilds. They are meant to be a crafting item for a singular important item when fighting against specific monsters in some of the colder terrains.

Of all the collectible crafting items, the Hot Pepper is more of a unique item that’s used in case-by-case situations. Specifically, when you become too cold, you will get Iceblight, which will affect the stamina bar. While it will regenerate just as normal, it will require more effort in using your weapon, and will decrease the maximum stamina over time much quicker. To cure this, you will need a Hot Pepper to craft a Hot Drink.

Where to Find Hot Peppers

Iceshard Cliffs