As you play through Monster Hunter Wilds you may notice that there is a section in the tent menu to edit your armor. Unfortunately enough, it won’t be available to use to its full potential right away and will require some work to unlock the ability to equip Layered Armor.

Unlocking Layered Armor

You’ll have to work to unlock the full perks of the customization menu.

The first step to unlocking the ability to use Layered Armor and armor dyes is to progress the main story. After beating one of the flagship monsters in the story and progressing to the point of High-Rank hunts, you’ll be given access to these new options to customize your hunter’s appearance.