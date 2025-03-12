Quick Links
There are very few support weapons to use in Monster Hunter Wilds. Most are aligned with being focused on outright offense or defense with very little party support being offered. Some weapons will provide support by allowing you to essentially be the party tank or DPS units, but there isn’t another weapon other than the Hunting Horn that will allow you to take on the support role.
This is what makes the weapon special in the series, it will allow you to support your team in some unique ways and keep the party alive while taking on the toughest of monsters available.
10 Games To Play If You Love Monster Hunter Wilds
Calling all hunters. If Monster Hunter Wilds left you with an urge to take on more vicious titans, these games offer enough challenge.
Hunting Horn Moves
Unlike other weapons, the Hunting Horn is unique and will store notes you make via attack buttons.
|
Hunting Horn Attacks
|
Playstation 5
|
Xbox
|
PC
|
Left Swing
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Right Swing
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Backwards Strike
|
Triangle + Circle
|
Y+B
|
Left Click + Right Click
|
Hilt Stab
|
After attacking, press any attack button + the back direction input.
|
Overhead Smash (Directional + Buttons)
|
Triangle + Circle
|
Y+B
|
Left Click + Right Click
|
Forward Smash (Directional + Button)
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Flourish (Directional + Button)
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Perform
|
R2
|
RT
|
R
|
Performance Beat (After using Performing)
|
R2
|
RT
|
R
|
Encore (After Performing)
|
Triangle + Circle
|
Y+B
|
Left Click + Right Click
|
Echo Bubble
|
R2 + X
|
RT + A
|
Spacebar + R
|
Special Performance
|
R2 + Triangle + Circle
|
RT + Y + B
|
R + Left Click + Right Click
|
Focus Strike: Reverb
|
L2 + R1
|
LT + RB
|
Right Click + Shift