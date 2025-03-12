Quick Links

There are very few support weapons to use in Monster Hunter Wilds. Most are aligned with being focused on outright offense or defense with very little party support being offered. Some weapons will provide support by allowing you to essentially be the party tank or DPS units, but there isn’t another weapon other than the Hunting Horn that will allow you to take on the support role.

This is what makes the weapon special in the series, it will allow you to support your team in some unique ways and keep the party alive while taking on the toughest of monsters available.

Hunting Horn Moves

Unlike other weapons, the Hunting Horn is unique and will store notes you make via attack buttons.

Hunting Horn Attacks

Playstation 5

Xbox

PC

Left Swing

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Right Swing

Circle

B

Right Click

Backwards Strike

Triangle + Circle

Y+B

Left Click + Right Click

Hilt Stab

After attacking, press any attack button + the back direction input.

Overhead Smash (Directional + Buttons)

Triangle + Circle

Y+B

Left Click + Right Click

Forward Smash (Directional + Button)

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Flourish (Directional + Button)

Circle

B

Right Click

Perform

R2

RT

R

Performance Beat (After using Performing)

R2

RT

R

Encore (After Performing)

Triangle + Circle

Y+B

Left Click + Right Click

Echo Bubble

R2 + X

RT + A

Spacebar + R

Special Performance

R2 + Triangle + Circle

RT + Y + B

R + Left Click + Right Click

Focus Strike: Reverb

L2 + R1

LT + RB

Right Click + Shift