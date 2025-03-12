There are very few support weapons to use in Monster Hunter Wilds. Most are aligned with being focused on outright offense or defense with very little party support being offered. Some weapons will provide support by allowing you to essentially be the party tank or DPS units, but there isn’t another weapon other than the Hunting Horn that will allow you to take on the support role.

This is what makes the weapon special in the series, it will allow you to support your team in some unique ways and keep the party alive while taking on the toughest of monsters available.

Hunting Horn Moves

Unlike other weapons, the Hunting Horn is unique and will store notes you make via attack buttons.