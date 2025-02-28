Monster Hunter Wilds has brought hunters together once more and many players are looking to start diving into taking down larger monsters with friends. But there are some changes you’ll want to know about before starting a hunt with your friends.

Getting Started to Invite Friends

While simple, these new changes can be harder to grasp compared to what Monster Hunter players are used to.

In previous entries in the series, you could join a friend’s lobby and go to the quest board to join said quest. Unfortunately, it isn’t quite like that in Monster Hunter Wilds this time around. When you log into the game and complete the starting mission, you’ll be put into a random lobby that has most likely been filled with other players. So, to start your hunts with friends, you’ll need to set up a single-player or private lobby so that you and your friends can get started.

From here you can go into the Communication section in the start menu and invite your friends to a Link Party or your lobby. Afterward, when your friends are in the lobby, you can post a quest like in the past games and friends can speak with Alma to join you on your hunts.