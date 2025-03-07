The Lance weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds is quite possibly one of the strongest defensive weapons in the game. While it doesn’t have any extremely flashy and over-the-top offensive moves, it does have the ability to keep you safe in the middle of even the most intense fights. If you are struggling with some monsters and how hard they hit, this may be the weapon for you.

Related Where to Find Parashrooms in Monster Hunter Wilds A key component to Tranq Bombs in Monster Hunter Wilds, Parashrooms aren't as easily found as you might think.

Lance Moves

The Lance has an easy-to-digest set of attacks, making it the perfect weapon to take as a backup if you’re in a tough spot.