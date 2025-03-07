Quick Links

The Lance weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds is quite possibly one of the strongest defensive weapons in the game. While it doesn’t have any extremely flashy and over-the-top offensive moves, it does have the ability to keep you safe in the middle of even the most intense fights. If you are struggling with some monsters and how hard they hit, this may be the weapon for you.

Lance Moves

The Lance has an easy-to-digest set of attacks, making it the perfect weapon to take as a backup if you’re in a tough spot.

Lance Attacks

Playstation 5

Xbox

PC

Mid Thrust

Triangle

Y

Left Click

High Thrust

Circle

B

Right Click

Leaping Thrust

Triangle + Circle

Y + B

Left Click + Right Click

Wide Sweep (During Combo)

Triangle + Circle

Y + B

Left Click + Right Click

Guard

R2

RT

R

Guard Dash (Hold Guard)

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Shield Attack (During Guard)

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Charge Counter (During Guard)

R2 + Circle

RT + B

R + Right Click

Power Guard (During Charge Counter)

R2 + X

RT + A

R + Spacebar

Dash Attack

R2 + Triangle + Circle

RT + Y + B

R + Left Click + Right Click

Dash Step & Turn(Directional while dashing)

X

A

Spacebar

Finishing Thrust

Triangle/Circle

Y/B

Left Click/Right Click

Return Thrust (After guarding an attack)

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Payback Thrust (After guarding an attack)

Circle

B

Right Click

Focus Strike: Victory Thrust

L2 + R1

LT + RB

Alt + Shift