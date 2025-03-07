The Lance weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds is quite possibly one of the strongest defensive weapons in the game. While it doesn’t have any extremely flashy and over-the-top offensive moves, it does have the ability to keep you safe in the middle of even the most intense fights. If you are struggling with some monsters and how hard they hit, this may be the weapon for you.
Where to Find Parashrooms in Monster Hunter Wilds
A key component to Tranq Bombs in Monster Hunter Wilds, Parashrooms aren't as easily found as you might think.
Lance Moves
The Lance has an easy-to-digest set of attacks, making it the perfect weapon to take as a backup if you’re in a tough spot.
|
Lance Attacks
|
Playstation 5
|
Xbox
|
PC
|
Mid Thrust
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
High Thrust
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Leaping Thrust
|
Triangle + Circle
|
Y + B
|
Left Click + Right Click
|
Wide Sweep (During Combo)
|
Triangle + Circle
|
Y + B
|
Left Click + Right Click
|
Guard
|
R2
|
RT
|
R
|
Guard Dash (Hold Guard)
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Shield Attack (During Guard)
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Charge Counter (During Guard)
|
R2 + Circle
|
RT + B
|
R + Right Click
|
Power Guard (During Charge Counter)
|
R2 + X
|
RT + A
|
R + Spacebar
|
Dash Attack
|
R2 + Triangle + Circle
|
RT + Y + B
|
R + Left Click + Right Click
|
Dash Step & Turn(Directional while dashing)
|
X
|
A
|
Spacebar
|
Finishing Thrust
|
Triangle/Circle
|
Y/B
|
Left Click/Right Click
|
Return Thrust (After guarding an attack)
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Payback Thrust (After guarding an attack)
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Focus Strike: Victory Thrust
|
L2 + R1
|
LT + RB
|
Alt + Shift