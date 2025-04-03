Creating a unique build in Monster Hunter Wilds can be somewhat difficult to get started with, given how many weapons, armor, and decorations you can have per piece of gear. There are plenty of damage-dealing builds that allow you to hunt monsters effectively and quickly, but there aren’t many tank builds available, either.

Most of the available weapons won’t allow you to create a build that has you in a monster’s face, constantly taking aggro and shielding the party from the onslaught it will unleash. Luckily, there is one weapon that can handle the task, and that is where the Lance comes into play.

Craft the Best Lance For Your Playstyle

The Artian Weapons will be the best bet for this build to bring out the most the Lance can offer.

Getting started with this tank build, you’ll want to craft one of two versions of the Skyscraper Lance. If you have the spare weapon decorations, you can also craft both versions and bring them as both of your available weapons on a hunt. This will allow you to adjust how you play with the build on the fly and give you some more options. But the first version of the weapon you’ll want is the poison element Skyscraper and the second will be the paralysis version.

Weapon Name Decorations Skill Description Skyscraper (Poison Version) Guardian/Ironwall Jewel [3] Temporarily increases attack power after executing a perfectly timed guard. Reduces knockbacks and stamina depletion while guarding. Shield/Ironwall Jewel [3] Allows you to guard against ordinarily unblockable attacks. Reduces knockbacks and stamina depletion while guarding. Poison/Ironwall Jewel [3] Extends the duration of your poison’s effect on monsters. Reduces knockbacks and stamina depletion while guarding. Skyscraper (Paralysis Version) Guardian/Handicraft Jewel [3] Temporarily increases attack power after executing a perfectly timed guard. Extends the weapon sharpness gauge. Paralyzer Jewel [3] Increases the rate of paralysis buildup. Shield Jewel [3] Allows you to guard against ordinarily unblockable attacks.

These two variants of the weapon will let you constantly deal damage over time to a monster or stun a monster frequently. The poison version of Skyscraper is the main weapon you’ll want to use but the paralysis version is a solid backup weapon for monsters that are moving around too much. Bringing both will allow you to lock down the monster and allow your party to output more damage.