When looking for a weapon to use in Monster Hunter Wilds, you’ll have plenty of options available. One of the strongest weapons in the series is the Long Sword, which is easy to learn but hard to master. With a variety of combos, Spirit Gauge buffs, counter-attacks, and invincibility frames, the weapon is an all-around solid and heavy-hitting weapon.
Long Sword Moves
This weapon has several attacks that can combo into themselves, or open up more routes once another has been activated.
|
Basic Attacks and Controls
|
PlayStation 5
|
Xbox
|
PC
|
Overhead and Crescent Slash
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Mouse Click
|
Thrust and Rising Slash
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Mouse Click
|
Fade Slash
|
Triangle + Circle
|
Y + B
|
Left + Right Mouse Click
|
Spirit Gauge Attacks and Controls
|
PlayStation 5
|
Xbox
|
PC
|
Spirit Slash
|
R2
|
RT
|
R
|
Directed Spirit Slash
|
Directional input + R2
|
Directional input + RT
|
Directional input + R
|
Spirit Thrust
|
R2+Triangle
|
RT+Y
|
R+Left Click
|
Spirit Helm Breaker
|
R2+Triangle
|
RT+Y
|
R+Left Click
|
Spirit Release Slash
|
R2
|
RT
|
R
|
Special Moves and Controls
|
PlayStation 5
|
Xbox
|
PC
|
Spirit Charge
|
Hold R2
|
Hold RT
|
Hold R+ Right Click
|
Foresight Slash
|
R2+Circle
|
RT+B
|
R+Right Click
|
Special Sheathe (Available after using any attack)
|
R2+X
|
RT+A
|
R+Spacebar
|
Iai Slash (Active after using Special Sheathe)
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Iai Spirit Slash (Active after using Special Sheathe)
|
R2
|
RT
|
R + Left Click