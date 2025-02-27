Quick Links

When looking for a weapon to use in Monster Hunter Wilds, you’ll have plenty of options available. One of the strongest weapons in the series is the Long Sword, which is easy to learn but hard to master. With a variety of combos, Spirit Gauge buffs, counter-attacks, and invincibility frames, the weapon is an all-around solid and heavy-hitting weapon.

Long Sword Moves

This weapon has several attacks that can combo into themselves, or open up more routes once another has been activated.

Basic Attacks and Controls

PlayStation 5

Xbox

PC

Overhead and Crescent Slash

Triangle

Y

Left Mouse Click

Thrust and Rising Slash

Circle

B

Right Mouse Click

Fade Slash

Triangle + Circle

Y + B

Left + Right Mouse Click

Spirit Gauge Attacks and Controls

PlayStation 5

Xbox

PC

Spirit Slash

R2

RT

R

Directed Spirit Slash

Directional input + R2

Directional input + RT

Directional input + R

Spirit Thrust

R2+Triangle

RT+Y

R+Left Click

Spirit Helm Breaker

R2+Triangle

RT+Y

R+Left Click

Spirit Release Slash

R2

RT

R

Special Moves and Controls

PlayStation 5

Xbox

PC

Spirit Charge

Hold R2

Hold RT

Hold R+ Right Click

Foresight Slash

R2+Circle

RT+B

R+Right Click

Special Sheathe (Available after using any attack)

R2+X

RT+A

R+Spacebar

Iai Slash (Active after using Special Sheathe)

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Iai Spirit Slash (Active after using Special Sheathe)

R2

RT

R + Left Click