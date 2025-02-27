When looking for a weapon to use in Monster Hunter Wilds, you’ll have plenty of options available. One of the strongest weapons in the series is the Long Sword, which is easy to learn but hard to master. With a variety of combos, Spirit Gauge buffs, counter-attacks, and invincibility frames, the weapon is an all-around solid and heavy-hitting weapon.

Long Sword Moves

This weapon has several attacks that can combo into themselves, or open up more routes once another has been activated.

Basic Attacks and Controls PlayStation 5 Xbox PC Overhead and Crescent Slash Triangle Y Left Mouse Click Thrust and Rising Slash Circle B Right Mouse Click Fade Slash Triangle + Circle Y + B Left + Right Mouse Click

Spirit Gauge Attacks and Controls PlayStation 5 Xbox PC Spirit Slash R2 RT R Directed Spirit Slash Directional input + R2 Directional input + RT Directional input + R Spirit Thrust R2+Triangle RT+Y R+Left Click Spirit Helm Breaker R2+Triangle RT+Y R+Left Click Spirit Release Slash R2 RT R