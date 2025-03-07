Crafting new gear is a huge part of the Monster Hunter series, and it is still a major part of Monster Hunter Wilds. Some of the pieces you’ll need to make will not need monster parts, but instead, they will require some materials that are found while you explore the maps. Novacrystals are one such material you can find in several different ways.
Where to Find Sleep Herbs in Monster Hunter Wilds
Putting monsters to sleep is needed for capture, but crafting them does require a bit of adventure.
Mining Novacrystals
When looking for Novacrystals, search each location’s mining outcrops.
Looking through each location in the game and finding the mining outcrops will be the main way, and possibly the easiest way, to get an abundance of Novacrystals. All five zones will have quite a few outcrops for you to track down easily, with some having an entire smaller area dedicated to these outcrops.
For Novacrystals to appear in mining outcrops, you do need to reach High Rank.
- Windward Plains will have a nice little area near Zone 17 that has five mining outcrops ready for you to farm. Additionally, there are more outcrops in Zones 7 and 9, making the Windward Plains one of the best spots to run through and mine as much as you can.
- Scarlet Forest has another area in the northern section of Zone 8. This will also have a small area with five mining outcrops for you. While they are somewhat sparse everywhere else on the map, this is a nice spot if you are struggling to get the material you need from the other maps. Giving you plenty of opportunities to gather what you need.
- In the Oilwell Basin map, you can find mining outcrops in Zones 4 and 6 for a total of four nodes in the area relatively close to one another.
- Iceshard Cliffs doesn’t have too many mining outcrops for you to gather, but you can find three spread out within Zone 8.
- The Ruins of Wyveria have the least number of mining outcrops, making it the one zone that's harder to gather in. There are a few that can be found in Zones 1 and 2 and just outside of Zone 4. Not the best map to farm Novacrystals in, but it's still an option if you are looking to get as many mining outcrop nodes as possible.