Crafting new gear is a huge part of the Monster Hunter series, and it is still a major part of Monster Hunter Wilds. Some of the pieces you’ll need to make will not need monster parts, but instead, they will require some materials that are found while you explore the maps. Novacrystals are one such material you can find in several different ways.

Related Where to Find Sleep Herbs in Monster Hunter Wilds Putting monsters to sleep is needed for capture, but crafting them does require a bit of adventure.

Mining Novacrystals

When looking for Novacrystals, search each location’s mining outcrops.

Looking through each location in the game and finding the mining outcrops will be the main way, and possibly the easiest way, to get an abundance of Novacrystals. All five zones will have quite a few outcrops for you to track down easily, with some having an entire smaller area dedicated to these outcrops.

For Novacrystals to appear in mining outcrops, you do need to reach High Rank.