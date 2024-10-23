Monster Hunter Wilds is the next huge Capcom game to be released on all major consoles and PC, and the open beta test will begin later this month. It will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers first on October 29.

The first phase of the Monster Hunter Wilds open beta test begins on October 29 and ends on Halloween (October 31). After that, Xbox Series X|S, Steam, and regular PS5 users can check out the game between November 1 to November 4.

The open beta begins with the full suite of character creation options. The nice thing is that if you spend a lot of time making your hero and adorable Palico, you'll be able to carry over your data into the full version. After that, there's a Story Trial, which has the opening cutscene and the Chatacabra hunt that comes with basic tutorials. We'll be able to try out each weapon's mechanics and see what it's like to seamlessly transition from cutscenes to gameplay.

Lastly, we'll be able to hunt the Doshaguma monster. We'll explore a vast, beautiful area and switch between two different weapon types.

A Special Bonus

Those who check out the open beta will get a "special bonus" that can be claimed in the full version of the game. "The purpose of this test is to allow players to experience a limited portion of Monster Hunter Wilds and also to verify various technical aspects such as network load and overall operation prior to the game's full release," explained Capcom on the official Monster Hunter website.

Capcom says that the game specifications and balance may differ in the full version. "We are committed to ensuring the quality of the final product," the Japanese publisher said. Monster Hunter Wilds will support crossplay, even with this beta. Capcom also says you can utilize SOS Flare, which calls the help of players online or NPC support hunters. Three people can join your party.

The full game launches on February 28, 2025. The beta should give you a good taster of what's to come in this long awaited game. Our preview of the game from TGS 2024 is very positive. While you wait, playing Monster Hunter Rise might be a good way to go. It first launched on Switch but then was released for other platforms like PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X|S later. It's now available on PlayStation Plus Extra.

"There's no series quite like Monster Hunter, and Rise further sets itself apart as a shining beacon of how to make some of the best action combat available," said our 4.5/5 star review. "While World may have set the stage for a truly next generation Monster Hunter, Rise has gone out of its way to perfect what it started and make a much more fluid and enjoyable experience."