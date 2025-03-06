It’s not just about slaying monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds, but sometimes it’s about capturing them, too. Being able to harvest a monster’s materials will benefit every single hunter, allowing them to craft better equipment and weapons. But in order to have a better and speedy process, capturing them is offered, something that exchanges crafted items in favor of these materials. While we have covered where to find Sleep Herbs already, we also need this important fungus, too.

Related How to Capture Monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds Get extra crafting materials by capturing every monster you come across.

What are Parashrooms?

Parashrooms are an important piece of crafting material that can be collected throughout the various areas in Monster Hunter Wild’s world. They are scattered throughout a portion of the map, and allow you to pick them up while on your travels.

If you’re a consistent hoarder, you’ll likely pick up as much stuff as you come across, but sometimes that’s just not good enough. Because there are only a handful of spots in Monster Hunter Wilds you are able to pick these mushrooms from, they become highly sought after, especially because they are a key component in crafting Tranq Bombs.

Where to Find Parashrooms

Surprisingly, Parashrooms are fairly rare, even in the most obvious areas. You will need both Sleep Herbs and Parashrooms to craft Tranq Bombs, but somehow the latter is a lot less plentiful. Thankfully, there are a couple of locations where you can take a couple of easy paths to optimize how fast you’re able to collect these.

Scarlet Forest