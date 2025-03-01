Monster Hunter Wilds is off to a great launch, numbers-wise. According to SteamDB, Wilds has already reached a peak of 1.3 million active players just a few hours ago. To some extent, these sorts of numbers were expected. Monster Hunter is Capcom's most popular and financially successful franchise in modern years, but this player count also surpasses the likes of Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077 at their all-time peak. This bodes well for the game's future and it's worth recognizing why Wilds is starting off so well.

Rise to the Wilds

Monster Hunter Rise, the previous game in the series, peaked at around 230k concurrent players. Before that, Monster Hunter: World reached around 330k all-time - nothing to scoff at considering World is currently Capcom's best-selling game ever. While that will likely no longer be the case with Wilds' release, 23 million units sold is quite a feat. Wilds benefits from the good word of mouth that the previous games had and isn't held back by timed exclusivity. Rise was only available on the Nintendo Switch for a long while and it took about a year and a half before World was available for PC.

A simultaneous day-one release on all platforms is a huge boon for Wilds, as is the introduction of cross-play. The previous titles had already brought in plenty of new fans, and the anxiety behind double-dipping to play with your friends is gone. This makes Wilds the perfect opportunity to dive in and see what the series has to offer. This was also helped by the Open Betas, which let players see for themselves if the game was to their liking.

A Dynamic Ecosystem

A lot of Wilds' new features make the game more attractive to beginners and long-time hunters alike. For starters, the new Sekiret mount that holsters a second weapon for the player makes it a lot more accessible to figure out your own playstyle and adapt to your surroundings. Adaptation is important with Wilds implementation of a dynamic ecosystem that can even affect the monsters you hunt. Traversing these open areas are now more engaging and immersive than ever.

As the weekend lies ahead, it's possible that Wilds' could surpass this peak soon. While some players have been experiencing technical issues upon the game's release, it's in Capcom's best interest to address them as soon as possible. Wilds has plenty of expectations to uphold and continued support is crucial for it to meet them.