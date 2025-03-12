There are many endemic creatures to find in Monster Hunter Wilds, and one of the hardest-working is the Rime Beetle. If you capture it, you'll find out more about this little creature pushing snowballs in its exclusive biome. Here's exactly where to find the Rime Beetle and see it roll snowballs to its next.

Find the Rime Beetle in Area 8.

Where to Find Rime Beetle

You'll find the Rime Beetle in Monster Hunter Wilds' Iceshard Cliffs. Specifically, you'll see these beetles rolling their own snowballs to nests around Area 8. You'll see one crawling on the floor with a round snowball that's somehow not building in size. Don't approach it and press the interact button with it. Take out your Capture Net by holding the left shoulder button (L1 or LB) and select the equipment on the bottom right on the screen with the square/X and circle/B buttons. When you have it selected, press square/X again.

Once you have the Capture Net equipped, hold the left trigger button (L2/LT) and then put the Rime Beetle inside the box. When it turns orange, press the right trigger button (R2/RT) to send out the net. You now have the Rime Beetle added to your Endemic Life Field Gude while the game awards five points. If you decide to take away the snowball from the Rime Beetle by pressing circle/B near it, you'll get Frostburst from the creature before it scurrys away. This certainly is different to finding Firestone in a red-hot environment.