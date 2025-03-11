Ready your sword, clean your armor, and prepare for a fight. Capcom has returned with the next big hunting game: Monster Hunter Wilds. Make a name for yourself in a sequel featuring a new sprawling environment, story, monsters, and your very own bird wyvern as a trusty mount.

Related Review: Monster Hunter Wilds The newest Monster Hunter entry has made its debut with Wilds, but does it improve on what Worlds and Rise gave players?

Who doesn’t love a good monster game? Small, big, or colossus, there is nothing more fun or challenging than taking on something that looks like it can kill you with its appearance alone. Of course, assuming you’ve beaten Monster Hunter Wilds, or are just taking a break, here are some more games with tons more monsters and challenges.

10 God Eater 3

Anime-Style Monster Hunting

In a dystopian world, you and your team are known as God Eaters, beings capable of slaying god-like monsters. Instead of running into combat with a simple sword, God Eater 3 features a large variety of melee weapons, shields, and most of all, firearms: assault, shotgun, sniper, and ray guns.

Virtually every tool you take into battle changes the feel of combat, and mastering the abundance of mechanics in this game can get overwhelming at times. You have the option to take AI companions on each mission or use the online multiplayer to bring other players along. While the gameplay is God Eater 3’s strong point, where it falters is in its rather empty world and weak story.

9 Dragon's Dogma 2

Hold On for Dear Life