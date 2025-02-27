While Monster Hunter Wilds has made some significant and small changes to the tried-and-true formula of hunting monsters, it has also retained a lot of the core aspects. For starters, crafting is a huge component to the experience, as what kind of kit you go into a hunt with can help immensely. Whether it’s bringing along drugs that increase your defense or traps to incapacitate monsters for a short while, there’s no shortage of ways to be creative in a fight.

What are Sleep Herbs?

Sleep Herbs are an important material in the Monster Hunter universe, one that is used to craft Tranq Bombs. Tranq bombs are used sparingly because of the nature of collecting the materials needed to craft them, being relatively timely. They are a little tricky to find just because there are only a couple of portions of each map that grow them, but once you have a good route in order to collect them, they will benefit you greatly.

This is because Tranq Bombs are used for capturing monsters. While the game is called Monster Hunter, capturing monsters is far more efficient. This is because capturing monsters will yield more materials, all while not actually killing the monster, but incapacitating it for a short while. Better yet, if you play a class like Light Bowgun or Heavy Bowgun, you’re able to craft Sleep Ammo that can also be used to incapacitate monsters.

Where to Find Sleep Herbs

Most maps in Monster Hunter Wilds have at least a couple of Sleep Herbs in the environment to be harvested, but there are definitely better and denser locations that you can yield more for your time investment.

Iceshard Cliffs