Sleep Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds is a valuable resource you can use to create various weapons, like the Scylla Fist and Shell Gunberd. The monster you need to slay is found during Chapter 2 of the game within a fiery landscape. Here's how to get Sleep Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds.
How to Get Sleep Sac
Sleep Sac is gained by taking down a low rank Nerscylla. You can slay one of these monsters by taking on the Dance of Shadows side mission. Unfortunately, there's a lower chance of getting Sleep Sac in comparison to other resources, including:
- Nerscylla Claw
- Rubbery Hide
- Nerscylla Shell
- Nerscylla Spike
You can also get the following that have lower chances of appearance, such as:
- Nerscylla Chelicera
- Sleep Sac
- Nerscylla Certificate