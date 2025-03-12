Sleep Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds is a valuable resource you can use to create various weapons, like the Scylla Fist and Shell Gunberd. The monster you need to slay is found during Chapter 2 of the game within a fiery landscape. Here's how to get Sleep Sac in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Get Sleep Sac by defeating the Nerscylla in Monster Hunter Wilds.

How to Get Sleep Sac

Sleep Sac is gained by taking down a low rank Nerscylla. You can slay one of these monsters by taking on the Dance of Shadows side mission. Unfortunately, there's a lower chance of getting Sleep Sac in comparison to other resources, including:

Nerscylla Claw

Rubbery Hide

Nerscylla Shell

Nerscylla Spike

You can also get the following that have lower chances of appearance, such as: