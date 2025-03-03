Trying out new weapons and finding out how they work is one of the best parts of playing a Monster Hunter game. When looking for a weapon that has quite a few options in Monster Hunter Wilds, you may not have to look further than the Switch Axe as a weapon of choice. The Switch Axe allows you to go from an Axe Mode and a Sword Mode, allowing you to power up each while regularly switching between the two to maintain constant damage to monsters.

Related Monster Hunter Wilds: Long Sword Guide When seeking a weapon that rewards an aggressive playstyle, you can't go wrong with the Long Sword.

Switch Axe Moves

While intimidating, these moves are easy to remember and key to using the Switch Axe.

Axe Mode Moves PlayStation 5 Xbox PC Overhead Smash Triangle Y Left Click Wild Swing (Tap button repeatedly) Circle B Right Click Heavy Slam (Available after Wild Swing) Triangle Y Left Click Offset Rising Slash Triangle + Circle Y + B Left Click + Right Click Follow-up Heavy Slam (After perfect Offset Rising Slash) Triangle + Circle Y + B Left Click + Right Click Follow-up Morph Slash (After perfect Offset Rising Slash) R2 RT R Fade Slash (Backward Directional Input) Circle B Right Click Reload R2 RT R Morph R2 RT R Focus Mode: Morph Combination L2 + R1 LT + RB Right Click + Shift Elemental Discharge Finisher (After performing Morph Combination) R2 RT R