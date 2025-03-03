Quick Links

Trying out new weapons and finding out how they work is one of the best parts of playing a Monster Hunter game. When looking for a weapon that has quite a few options in Monster Hunter Wilds, you may not have to look further than the Switch Axe as a weapon of choice. The Switch Axe allows you to go from an Axe Mode and a Sword Mode, allowing you to power up each while regularly switching between the two to maintain constant damage to monsters.

Monster Hunter Wilds Long Sword
Related
Monster Hunter Wilds: Long Sword Guide

When seeking a weapon that rewards an aggressive playstyle, you can't go wrong with the Long Sword.

Switch Axe Moves

While intimidating, these moves are easy to remember and key to using the Switch Axe.

Axe Mode Moves

PlayStation 5

Xbox

PC

Overhead Smash

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Wild Swing (Tap button repeatedly)

Circle

B

Right Click

Heavy Slam (Available after Wild Swing)

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Offset Rising Slash

Triangle + Circle

Y + B

Left Click + Right Click

Follow-up Heavy Slam (After perfect Offset Rising Slash)

Triangle + Circle

Y + B

Left Click + Right Click

Follow-up Morph Slash (After perfect Offset Rising Slash)

R2

RT

R

Fade Slash (Backward Directional Input)

Circle

B

Right Click

Reload

R2

RT

R

Morph

R2

RT

R

Focus Mode: Morph Combination

L2 + R1

LT + RB

Right Click + Shift

Elemental Discharge Finisher (After performing Morph Combination)

R2

RT

R

Sword Mode Moves

PlayStation 5

Xbox

PC

Overhead Slash

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Double Slash

Circle

B

Right Click

Heavenward Flurry (Available after Double Slash)

Circle

B

Right Click

Counter Rising Slash (Available after Heavenward Flurry)

R2 + Triangle

RT + Y

R + Left Click

Element Discharge

Triangle + Circle

Y + B

Left Click + Right Click

Zero Sum Discharge (Hold inputs)

Triangle + Circle

Y + B

Left Click + Right Click

Unbridled Slash

R2 + Triangle + Circle

RT + Y + B

R + Left Click + Right Click

Full Release Slash

R2 (Hold) + Triangle + Circle

RT (Hold) + Y + B

R (Hold) + Left Click + Right Click