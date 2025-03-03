Quick Links
Trying out new weapons and finding out how they work is one of the best parts of playing a Monster Hunter game. When looking for a weapon that has quite a few options in Monster Hunter Wilds, you may not have to look further than the Switch Axe as a weapon of choice. The Switch Axe allows you to go from an Axe Mode and a Sword Mode, allowing you to power up each while regularly switching between the two to maintain constant damage to monsters.
Switch Axe Moves
While intimidating, these moves are easy to remember and key to using the Switch Axe.
|
Axe Mode Moves
|
PlayStation 5
|
Xbox
|
PC
|
Overhead Smash
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Wild Swing (Tap button repeatedly)
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Heavy Slam (Available after Wild Swing)
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Offset Rising Slash
|
Triangle + Circle
|
Y + B
|
Left Click + Right Click
|
Follow-up Heavy Slam (After perfect Offset Rising Slash)
|
Triangle + Circle
|
Y + B
|
Left Click + Right Click
|
Follow-up Morph Slash (After perfect Offset Rising Slash)
|
R2
|
RT
|
R
|
Fade Slash (Backward Directional Input)
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Reload
|
R2
|
RT
|
R
|
Morph
|
R2
|
RT
|
R
|
Focus Mode: Morph Combination
|
L2 + R1
|
LT + RB
|
Right Click + Shift
|
Elemental Discharge Finisher (After performing Morph Combination)
|
R2
|
RT
|
R
|
Sword Mode Moves
|
PlayStation 5
|
Xbox
|
PC
|
Overhead Slash
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Double Slash
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Heavenward Flurry (Available after Double Slash)
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Counter Rising Slash (Available after Heavenward Flurry)
|
R2 + Triangle
|
RT + Y
|
R + Left Click
|
Element Discharge
|
Triangle + Circle
|
Y + B
|
Left Click + Right Click
|
Zero Sum Discharge (Hold inputs)
|
Triangle + Circle
|
Y + B
|
Left Click + Right Click
|
Unbridled Slash
|
R2 + Triangle + Circle
|
RT + Y + B
|
R + Left Click + Right Click
|
Full Release Slash
|
R2 (Hold) + Triangle + Circle
|
RT (Hold) + Y + B
|
R (Hold) + Left Click + Right Click