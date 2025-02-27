Monster Hunter Wilds has all the fan-favorite weapons making their way back into the game. Weapons in the series are handled differently by each player. There is one for everyone, but not every weapon will be the right fit for you. But one weapon that is generally very easy to grasp and hunt with is the Sword and Shield. There are basic and advanced combos, and strong defensive options, and the weapon is generally the easiest to learn and master.
Monster Hunter Wilds: Great Sword Guide
This weapon may be slow, but it packs a punch.
Sword and Shield Moves
This weapon allows you to block a monster’s attacks and be safer than that of most other weapon options while on hunts.
|
Basic Attack Controls
|
PlayStation 5
|
Xbox
|
PC
|
Chop
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Lateral Slash
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Guard (Hold)
|
R2
|
RT
|
R
|
Guard Slash
|
R2 + Circle
|
RT + B
|
R + Right Click
|
Sliding Swipe
|
R2 + Triangle
|
RT+ Y
|
R + Left Click
|
Shield Attack (Hold direction + button)
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Special Attack Controls
|
PlayStation 5
|
Xbox
|
PC
|
Charged Chop (Hold)
|
Triangle + Circle
|
Y + B
|
Left Click + Right Click
|
Backstep (Thumbstick/WASD Directions + Button)
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Advancing Slash (Hold and release after using Backstep)
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click
|
Plunging Thrust (Available after using Advancing Slash)
|
Triangle + Circle
|
Y + B
|
Left + Right Click
|
Jumping Slash (Available after using Advancing Slash)
|
Triangle
|
Y
|
Left Click
|
Falling Bash (Available after using Advancing Slash)
|
Circle
|
B
|
Right Click