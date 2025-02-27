Monster Hunter Wilds has all the fan-favorite weapons making their way back into the game. Weapons in the series are handled differently by each player. There is one for everyone, but not every weapon will be the right fit for you. But one weapon that is generally very easy to grasp and hunt with is the Sword and Shield. There are basic and advanced combos, and strong defensive options, and the weapon is generally the easiest to learn and master.

Related Monster Hunter Wilds: Great Sword Guide This weapon may be slow, but it packs a punch.

Sword and Shield Moves

This weapon allows you to block a monster’s attacks and be safer than that of most other weapon options while on hunts.

Basic Attack Controls PlayStation 5 Xbox PC Chop Triangle Y Left Click Lateral Slash Circle B Right Click Guard (Hold) R2 RT R Guard Slash R2 + Circle RT + B R + Right Click Sliding Swipe R2 + Triangle RT+ Y R + Left Click Shield Attack (Hold direction + button) Circle B Right Click