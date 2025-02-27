Quick Links

Monster Hunter Wilds has all the fan-favorite weapons making their way back into the game. Weapons in the series are handled differently by each player. There is one for everyone, but not every weapon will be the right fit for you. But one weapon that is generally very easy to grasp and hunt with is the Sword and Shield. There are basic and advanced combos, and strong defensive options, and the weapon is generally the easiest to learn and master.

monster-hunter-wilds-press-image-7.jpg
Sword and Shield Moves

This weapon allows you to block a monster’s attacks and be safer than that of most other weapon options while on hunts.

Basic Attack Controls

PlayStation 5

Xbox

PC

Chop

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Lateral Slash

Circle

B

Right Click

Guard (Hold)

R2

RT

R

Guard Slash

R2 + Circle

RT + B

R + Right Click

Sliding Swipe

R2 + Triangle

RT+ Y

R + Left Click

Shield Attack (Hold direction + button)

Circle

B

Right Click

Special Attack Controls

PlayStation 5

Xbox

PC

Charged Chop (Hold)

Triangle + Circle

Y + B

Left Click + Right Click

Backstep (Thumbstick/WASD Directions + Button)

Circle

B

Right Click

Advancing Slash (Hold and release after using Backstep)

Circle

B

Right Click

Plunging Thrust (Available after using Advancing Slash)

Triangle + Circle

Y + B

Left + Right Click

Jumping Slash (Available after using Advancing Slash)

Triangle

Y

Left Click

Falling Bash (Available after using Advancing Slash)

Circle

B

Right Click