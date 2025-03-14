There are quite a few build options available for weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds. The Sword and Shield, in particular, has various ways you can build around the offensive and defensive capabilities of the weapon.

But there is one that enables you to be as aggressive as possible while taking full advantage of the wound lifesteal that the game offers. This is the Sword and Shield lifesteal build. It revolves around creating as many monster wounds as possible while in a fight and breaking them when you are low on health.

Creating the Optimal Weapon

The weapon isn’t the most important part of this build, but the Artian Weapon will be the best starting point.

Crafting the Verdoloto Artian Weapon with any element of your choice will be the best starting point for the build. Most max rank weapons you choose can and will most likely do the job. The Artian Weapons allow more freedom in what gems you can slot into them and overall specialization into specific builds. Some of the jewels are more for quality of life than they are for maximizing damage output. The example below will use the Dragon element, but any element of your choice will work for the weapon. The jewels just need to be matched to the corresponding elements that you’d like to use for your weapon.

When creating the Artian Weapon, Verdoloto, all three pieces should be under the Attack Affinity if possible.

Weapon Decoration Skill Description Verdoloto Shield Jewel [3] Allows you to guard against ordinarily unblockable attacks. Dragon/Rzr Sharp Jewel [3] Increases dragon element attack power.

Prevents your weapon from losing sharpness. Guardian/Ironwall Jewel [3] Temporarily increases attack power after executing a perfectly timed guard.

Reduces knockbacks and stamina depletion when guarding.

The Shield Jewel will provide more opportunities for you to block heavy-hitting attacks that can also activate your Guardian/Ironwall Jewel. These two work very well together while also allowing you to take full advantage of the Dragon/Rzr Sharp Jewel. If you are using another element type, you’ll want to change the Dragon/Rzr Sharp Jewel to the version of your elements of choice.

Crafting the Lifesteal Build Armor

Lifesteal is going to be all about maximizing the Flayer skill, so you’ll need armor that will help bring the skill to the highest level possible.

The specific set of armor you’ll need to get the build started will consist of mostly Rank 8 armor that is fairly easy to obtain. The mix of skills is tailored to some of the armor decorations you’ll need to attach to them. These armor pieces are the main building blocks on what you need to get started.