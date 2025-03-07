In Monster Hunter Wilds, the world is bigger and the monsters are meaner. It’s wild, brutal and packed with secrets the game doesn’t exactly hand over on a silver platter. Some mechanics are hidden in plain sight, while others take an embarrassing number of defeats to figure out. That’s where these game-changing tips come in.

Related Review: Monster Hunter Wilds The newest Monster Hunter entry has made its debut with Wilds, but does it improve on what Worlds and Rise gave players?

Maybe you’ve been making hunts harder than they need to be without even realizing it. Hunting isn’t just about swinging weapons and dodging at the last second -- it’s about knowing the little things that turn a fight in your favor. These tips will help you fight smarter, travel faster and take fewer embarrassing cart rides back to camp.

8 Don’t Leave Your Palico Behind

Palicos are not just cute little feline companions -- they’re also lifesavers. When things get chaotic, your Palico is the one keeping you alive, providing buffs and setting up traps to keep monsters under control. If you somehow find yourself poisoned right before a monster starts a relentless attack combo, you know things are about to get uglier -- unless your Palico has your back. With their Purewasp Delivery, they can cleanse you of poison, paralysis and other annoying ailments before you even have time to panic.

If you’re looking to hit harder and faster, their Sporenet: Song o' Power boosts your attack so you can carve through monsters like a hot knife through butter. Need to tank some serious damage? Song o’ Purrtection toughens you up so you can take a few more hits without getting sent flying into next week.

7 Dive Evading is the Best Way to Dodge Any Kind of Attack

When you are face to face with a monster that could turn you into a fine red mist in seconds, rolling or blocking is not a good idea. Instead, you should launch yourself forward, arms stretched, crashing face-first into the dirt. That’s a dodging technique called Dive Evade. While a standard roll gives you a sliver of invincibility, this move grants you a larger window where nothing -- not fire, not claws, not even an angry elder dragon -- can touch you.

The trick is knowing when to use it. You can’t just dive whenever you want. Your hunter needs to be sprinting away from the monster before you trigger the move. If you try it while standing still or just casually jogging, you’re going to roll instead -- and a regular roll won’t save you from the kinds of attacks this maneuver is meant to counter.

6 Eating Before Hunting Gives You Strong Buffs

Hunting massive, fire-breathing, tail-whipping monsters while hungry is asking for trouble. Grabbing a meal before setting out boosts your maximum health and stamina, two things you don’t want to skimp on when you’re about to square off against creatures that can one-shot you. Without that pre-hunt feast, you’re heading in with a smaller health pool, meaning every hit you take is that much closer to knocking you out cold. Sure, you could rely on healing items, but wouldn’t it be better to start with more health in the first place?

But cooking and eating before a hunt isn’t just about padding your health and stamina bars. The real magic comes in the form of Food Skills -- powerful buffs that can completely change the tide of battle. Maybe you get a skill that lets you take less damage, recover health faster or even boost the power of your attacks. These little bonuses can stack up in a big way, giving you the upper hand when things start getting dicey.

5 Use Your Seikret to Find a Specific Location

Sometimes you just don’t feel like manually steering through every twist and turn of the landscape. That’s where your Seikret’s auto-pathing comes in. By simply selecting a destination on the map, your Seikret takes over and finds the most efficient route, weaving through cliffs, rivers and dense foliage.

It’s perfect for those moments when you’re tracking a monster, gathering rare resources or rushing back to camp for a quick supply run. If you’re still running everywhere manually, you’re missing out. Auto-pathing makes every trip smoother, every hunt more efficient and every adventure a little more enjoyable.

4 You Can Cure Status Ailments and Blights with Nulberries

There’s nothing worse than being deep in the middle of a hunt, feeling like a total beast, only to suddenly realize you’re on fire. Or that your stamina is draining like a leaky bucket. Or that your weapon, which was doing just fine a second ago, has suddenly lost all of its elemental power. That’s the magic of status ailments and blights.

Related Where to Find Sleep Herbs in Monster Hunter Wilds Putting monsters to sleep is needed for capture, but crafting them does require a bit of adventure.

But lucky for you, there’s a tiny, unassuming little fruit that can fix all that in an instant: the Nulberry. The moment you chomp down on one, it clears out all those nasty elemental blights that monsters love to inflict. Fireblight? Gone. Waterblight slowing down your stamina recovery? Fixed. Thunderblight making you a sitting duck for a stun? Not anymore.

3 You Can Use Your Hook Slinger to Grab Items—Not Just Fight

The Hook Slinger isn’t just for launching attacks or stunning monsters -- it also comes in handy when you want to grab something from a distance. No more fumbling around in dangerous territory just to grab some materials. Just aim, fire and snag whatever you need, all while keeping your focus on the hunt.

It also means less time wasted backtracking. With the Hook Slinger, you can stock up on resources while actively hunting, keeping your inventory filled with useful materials without having to take detours. The Slinger is one of those tools that seems small at first, but quickly becomes something you can’t live without.

2 Focus Your Attack on the Wounds and Weakpoints of Monsters

Smacking a monster anywhere will eventually get the job done, sure, but if you want to carve through that beast faster, stagger it more often and score better rewards, you need to aim for the right spots. Every monster has vulnerable areas where your attacks will hit harder. Take a Rathalos, for example -- going for its legs can trip it up, but striking its mouth or head does even more damage and can knock it out cold. Some monsters, like Arkveld , even have glowing chains that can be shattered, leading to full knockdowns if you focus your attacks just right.

The real magic happens when you go after wounds. A well-placed hit can break monster parts, opening them up to even more punishment. Aim for the weak points, punish the wounds and watch as monsters crumble faster and rewards pile up.