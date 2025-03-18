Quick Links

Mushrooms come in all shapes and forms in Monster Hunter Wilds, with every single one serving a specific purpose. The Toadstool is one that specializes in one specific area: poison. It’s something that can be combined with various crafting items to create powerful tools to help with chipping away at a monster’s HP. Whether you’re slinging around a giant gun or throwing bombs at monsters, there’s something here for you.

What are Toadstool Mushrooms?