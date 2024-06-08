Key Takeaways Moonstone Island launches on Nintendo Switch on June 19, giving fans a chance to explore the spirit-collecting 2D deckbuilder on a new platform.

Ready to return to Moonstone Island? Today, Raw Fury and Studio Supersoft have announced when fans of the spirit-collecting 2D deckbuilder can play it on the Nintendo Switch. Spoiler alert: it's not too far away.

A trailer, which shows off some of the title, was released today. In it, the Nintendo Switch launch date was shown: June 19. Now, new audiences can play the indie RPG and explore the vast world of Moonstone Island within two weeks' time. If you've been waiting for the perfect game to sink countless hours into, this is the one for you.

Moonstone Island, for those who have not played it, is a 2D card-building creature-collection game. Similar to another Raw Fury title, Cassette Beasts, players get to collect Spirits, which they can use in battle against fierce foes in dungeons. Players get to travel to over 100 different procedurally generated islands and explore a plethora of dungeons and landscapes. Take to the skies via glider, broom, or balloon to discover what lies beyond your airy abode.

When you're not battling or traversing dungeons, you can become a part of a community and create a lifestyle of your own. You can make (or even marry) friends and build a home among the many islands. Farming crops, crafting potions, and designing your home are just some of the many activities you can do. Think of Moonstone Island as a cross between Stardew Valley and Harvest Moon, plus a bit of Animal Crossing with the furniture design (which the game has over 300 of!). The game is also still being updated, with its most recent one, Magic May, bringing Magic Man out of his home. DLC is available as well, which usually includes new furniture and cosmetics for your character.

So far, the game was only released on Steam in September 2023. However, since its release, it's held a 'very positive' review score on the site. Here at Hardcore Gamer, we gave Moonstone Island a rare 10/10, citing that the title is "...an addicting blend of various genres that still maintains its own identity.". It wears its inspirations on its sleeves, and it's rare to find a title that does all of its justice. Luckily, Moonstone Island does just that and, now, you won't have to wait too long to play it on a console.

Moonstone Island will launch on Nintendo Switch on June 19. The Steam version is available now if you want to play some of it beforehand.