A culmination of new details have been revealed for EA SPORTS College Football 25 as things begin to pick up towards a release later this year. It is currently known that the hefty details will be revealed in May, but some more information has been revealed including the team count. EA wanted to get as many teams on board, and with the news, it doesn't look like any major college program will be left unturned. EA SPORTS College Football 25 will include 134 FBS teams, which is the main program alliance. It would not be surprising to see more added outside of the FBS, but having every major program included on day one is key since the game will not be tied directly to the NCAA.

NIL Deals

With 134 college programs to choose from, the basically confirmed inclusion of the return of Dynasty Mode, and the College Football Playoff, this is already setting a solid foundation for the series' return. A couple other details have been included, as well. Since the sport has shifted to NIL deals, which allows players to be compensated, EA is able to pay players for their likeness in the game. In the past, this is where the problems began that eventually lead to a lawsuit and the end of any college sports video game. However, EA is paying $600 to players that opt in plus offering the game to the players for free on their platform of choice.

EA has tallied that 11,000 players across all 134 programs will be included, as this allows up to 85 members of each program to be in the game if they choose. The NIL components will be a part of the game along with the transfer protocol, as it has been confirmed that both Dynasty Mode and Road to Glory will be a part of the game. Players can also expect conference reallignment, which has helped shape the sport in the last few years, to be included in the game, as well.

College Gameday

While details have been extremely limited, but it has been rumored that College Gameday will be a part of EA SPORTS College Football 25. There is also the potential for multiple broadcast options based on the number of ESPN personalities that have been confirmed for the game. Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis, Chris Fowler, Desmond Howard, and David Pollack have all confirmed their likeness for the game. Also confirmed will be Jesse Palmer and Kevin Connors, which raises the question about having multiple broadcasts. Pat McAfee has yet to confirm anything as he is a part of College Gameday. Rich DeMarco will be inserted as the PA Announcer. EA also confirmed it has many of the stadium sounds coming to the game and have taken multiple images to help recreate the college atmosphere.