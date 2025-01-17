While not everything about the video game business is great these days, there's no denying that some segments might just be in a kind of golden age. Retro-styled games, in particular, are enjoying rapidly growing interest and advancement, allowing for projects like the newly-released Tyrant's Realm to be truly worth paying attention to.

Developed by Team Tyrant, Tyrant's Realm invites players to enter a "world lost in time," one that is ruled over by an evil being known only as "The Tyrant." It is apparently an ancient entity that seeks nothing less than absolute power and knowledge. There are those who oppose the Tyrant, however, in particular the player character's family. They've managed to endure for generations despite their opposition, and now it's up to the latest in the line to take up the standard and finally liberate the world from this horror. Well, if they can survive, that is.

Come for the roguelite runs, stay for the soulslike combat.

Tyrant's Realm appears to follow the roguelite model in terms of structure. Once a player dies, it's back to the very beginning with them, albeit with whatever permanent upgrades are allowed between runs. While in the midst of a run, however, it's their gear that's going to keep them alive for the long term. If players want to see the end and the realm freed, they're going to need to make sure that they're always upgrading themselves in ways that complement their fighting style.

Much like in true soulslike games such as Elden Ring, the best kind of gear is that which enhances a player's style in combat. Tyrant's Realm may look like a 90's-era PSOne game, but its combat appears to be quite modern. Those familiar with soulslikes will almost certainly feel right at home here, as there's plenty of strafing and dodge-rolling to be had as they confront the various horrors that the Tyrant has littered the land with.

As for the world that players are attempting to save, Tyrant's Realm boasts several unique biomes filled with unique encounters. Both encounters and environments are apparently heavily affected by procedural generation, so it's highly likely that players will have plenty of new experiences from run to run. Whether or not this actually winds up being favorable to the player might just come down to luck, however.

Hopefully, this isn't the kind of procedural generation that would park an overly powerful boss in an early game area. It's really unfortunate when developers take things a bit too far like that.

Those curious about Tyrant's Realm need not go in blind, though. There's currently a free demo prologue available on the game's Steam page right now, titled: "Tyrant's Realm: Prelude." Playing through that should be enough to help one decide whether this is a throwback experience worthy of their time.

