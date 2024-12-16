The anime fighting game Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact has showcased a new gameplay trailer. In it, Morel uses his giant smoking pipe to pummel the kid protagonist Gon. He uses his special move Deep Purple to strike his foes multiple times in a brutal attack. Hopefully, you can master his moves against the likes of Killua as well.

Morel Joins Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact

One of the Chimera Ant Extermination Team members Morel has debuted in Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact. This character joins the likes of Hisoka, Gon, Killua, Kurapika, and many others from the beloved anime in Nen x Impact. Morel acts a heavy-styled characters with slower, yet more powerful attacks. The giant smoke pipe has incredible range against his opponents, and Morel does a great job of performing a combo in the air against Gon. He has a strong spinning attack, as well, which will likely devastate your foes online.

If you haven't heard of Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact, it's a much anticipated 3v3 fighter that lets you tag in and out characters on the party like Marvel vs. Capcom and Dragon Ball FighterZ. The one of the most exciting elements of Nen x Impact is that we haven't received a game based on the anime in Western territories before, unless you want to count the mobile games. Gon and Killua also featured in the Shonen Jump crossover fighting games Jump Force and J-Stars Victory Vs.

Close

Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact was Delayed

We were originally going to play Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact in 2024, but it has been delayed into 2025. This is to implement rollback netcode, a feature many online fighting game players want in their games to improve the connectivity of these split-second matches. "We made this decision out of concern that players would not be able to fully enjoy the game in a state where some players would encounter issues with online play, given the nature of fighting games," explained the game's production team on social media. No release date has been determined yet by the developer Eighting or publisher Arc Systen Works. It will be announced at a separate time.

Related Anime-Inspired Fighter The Hidden Ones Announced, Playtests Open Dust off those martial arts skills, The Hidden Ones is here for a challenge.

If you're wondering if Hunter x Hunter Nen x Impact on your PC, the Steam page has the minimum specs listed currently. They include:

OS: Windows 8/10 (64-bit OS required)

Windows 8/10 (64-bit OS required) Processor: Intel Core i7-3770, 3.40 GHz

Intel Core i7-3770, 3.40 GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 660

GeForce GTX 660 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 16 GB available space