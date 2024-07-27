Key Takeaways Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns expands the game's universe with new characters and a campaign focused on defeating Titan Havik.

Kombat Pack 2 introduces six new characters, including Mortal Kombat classics like Cyrax, Noob Saibot, and Sektor in new storylines.

The expansion will be available for $49.99 for owners of Mortal Kombat 1 and Kombat Pack 1, launching September 24 on all platforms.

NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games have announced the new story expansion Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns and Kombat Pack 2.

Mortal Kombat 1 is about to get more khaotic as it enters its second year. Originally released September 19, 2023, Mortal Kombat 1 ushered in a new era for the franchise with reimagined kharacters, a narrative that expanded upon Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath's twin endings, and a multiverse twist that teased what would come next. NetherRealm Studios followed that up by releasing six DLC characters (Omni Man, Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac, Homelander, and Takeda Takahashi) and 5 DLC Kameos (Tremor, Khameleon, Janet Cage, Mavado, and Ferra). Now, players can expect the next chapter in the Mortal Kombat 1 story and a fresh batch of new kharacters to enjoy.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns expands the campaign and sees the arrival of Titan Havik with the goal of plunging all timelines into khaos. Liu Kang must once again gather his champions and team up with his enemies to defeat this new threat and prevent the New Era from falling into anarchy.

Who's Next?

The Khaos Reigns expansion of Kombat Pack 2 adds six new characters to the roster. Like Kombat Pack 1, three of them will be Mortal Kombat kharacters and the other three are guests. All three Mortal Kombat kharacters will have a presence in the story, will likely be playable, and launch day one alongside the expansion. Meanwhile, the guests will release at some point in the near future:

Cyrax (Mortal Kombat)

Noob Saibot (Mortal Kombat)

Sektor (Mortal Kombat)

Ghostface (Scream)

T-1000 (The Terminator)

Conan the Barbarian (Conan the Barbarian)

The returning kombatants have all been provided new backstories to fit into the area. Noob Saibot is, once again Bi-Han, but transformed after Titan Havik stole his soul and now serves as an agent of khaos. Cyrax, meanwhile, was born into the Zaki, a sub-clan of the Lin Kuei, and strives to serve the clan on her own terms. Finally, Sektor grew up to become Sub-Zero's most trusted lieutenant and remains committed to advancing the clan's future. Perhaps the biggest change is that both Cyrax and Sektor are no longer cyborgs. Instead, both characters now appear to wear advanced armor, similar to Iron Man.

The klassic Animality finishers are also returning as a free update for all players. It does not appear that NetherRealm is adding anymore Kameo fighters to the game with Kombat Pack 2.

When will Khaos Reign, and for how much?

Those who already own Mortal Kombat 1 and Kombat Pack 1 will be able to nab the expansion on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for $49.99 or on Switch for $39.99. Those who own just the base game can get the Khaos Reigns Bundle, which includes Kombat Pack 1, for $59.99 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and $49.99. No word yet if there will be one big bundle that includes the base game, expansion, and both Kombat Packs. Do note that Kombat Pack 2 will not be available for standalone purchase.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns launches September 24 across all available platforms.