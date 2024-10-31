Publisher Warner Bros. Games has announced the release date for the downloadable character Ghostface in Mortal Kombat 1. The new fighter will be available as part of the Khaos Reigns expansion on November 19. Players without the pack will also be able to get him as a standalone option starting on November 26.

The reboot

Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest entry in the long-running fighting game franchise. Originally released in 2023, it rebooted the series, giving developer NetherRealm Studios a chance to reevaluate the lore elements to give them more control over the plot and characters.

The game came out with 23 fighters at its base and multiple Kameo Fighters that can be called upon for assists. The game's Kombat Pack added six extra options for the roster, and the Khaos Reigns expansion "Kombat Pack 2" will add six more.

So far, Cyrax, Sektor and Noob Saibot, all of which came from the Mortal Kombat series, are already available. The newest addition, Ghostface, from the popular Scream horror movie series, will be the first cameo character in this new pack. While the teaser provides a few cinematic scenes and voice acting, the companies have yet to provide a closer look at his moveset.

Bringing in the Scares

Ghostface is the main antagonist in the Scream series, but its identity changes depending on the movie. Fully covered by its costume, the character is no stranger to murder, but unlike other cameos, this character is more well-known for taunting its victims and using psychological elements against them rather than brute force.

As such, the choice of adding him to the roster was a surprising one, with many players wondering how it would work. While the teaser isn't a clear look at how the character will play out, the video may still provide a few spoilers on movie elements that some people who have yet to watch the series may prefer to avoid.

Beyond Ghostface's addition to the fighting game, we're still waiting for two cameo additions to the fighting game. The next ones are T-1000 from Terminator 2: Judgment Day, The Terminator's second movie, and Conan the Barbarian from said franchise.

The Mortal Kombat series is no stranger to cameos from movies and other pop culture references. MK1 already had The Boys' Homelander, Peacemaker and Omni-Man, and previous games had guest characters, like Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Rambo and Predator.

The Khaos Reigns expansion for Mortal Kombat 1 is now available for $49.99 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, or $39.99 on Switch. A bundle with Khaos Reigns and the Kombat Pack 1 is also available for $59.99 on all systems except the Switch, which has the DLC at $49.99.

Besides the characters, Khaos Reigns includes a story expansion. It features the arrival of Titan Havik, which causes havok to all the timelines that the Mortal Kombat series has. It's now up to Liu Kang and the various fighters he gathers to fight and protect the New Era from the threat of anarchy.