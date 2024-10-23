Whether it’s for money, power, or some warped outlook of the greater good, there’s been more than a handful of fictional organizations in video games who’ve committed enough atrocities to make any agent of OSHA tug their collar in shock and trepidation.

If you were to rank their crimes, you’d discover how some have done every nasty thing under the sun—from trying to create the next biological weapon to opening a portal to Hell. So, before you consider signing up, put that resume away and take a look at some of the most immoral organizations that took their agenda too far.

10 Aperture Science

“We Do What We Must Because We Can”

Goal Push the boundaries of science. Crimes Hazardous working environment

Unsafe testing

Animal cruelty

Mass murder Franchise Portal

Aperture Science seems like a decent place to work. Hanging out with colorful robots, testing some of their unique line of products, all for the chance to make $60 or score some free cake? How could anyone resist?

It’s all well and good until you discover that the company has a track record for losing test subjects, be it to their hazardous test chambers, dangerous experiments, or lethal robots. It doesn’t help matters that the facility is run by GLaDOS, the most unhinged AI since the HAL 9000, who delights in making humans suffer by murdering them with deadly neurotoxins, exposing them to strenuous tests, and just insulting their appearance with hurtful words. Although she does have a remarkable singing voice.

For some reason, the robots of Aperture really don’t like birds either.

9 ONI

Halo Meets Black Ops

Goal Preserve humanity at any cost. Crimes War crimes

Kidnapping

Propaganda

Brutal super soldier experiments Franchise Halo

Considered the secret intelligence agency of the Halo series, the Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) has been around since before the Covenant War. All governments have their shadow organizations for use in espionage operations, but ONI has earned an infamous reputation for how far they go to protect humanity. Even the Master Chief is wary of them.

Anyone who dared rebel against the standing government has been quelled by ONI, either through wet work or weapons of mass destruction. And that’s not even the worst of their atrocities. The agency is mostly known for its Spartan program, where they kidnapped children and spent years conducting grueling tests that would turn them into super soldiers, though not many survived. Unfortunately, ONI stands as a necessary evil. Deplorable though their deeds remain, their actions are why humanity stood a chance against the Covenant and the Flood.

8 Fontaine Futuristics

“We Are Your Future”

Goal Take over Rapture and profit from its genetic and technological wonders. Crimes Smuggling

Inhumane experimentation

Child labor

Brainwashing

Mass murder Franchise Bioshock

The underwater city of Rapture was founded on companies dipping into unethical waters for the sake of capital gain. However, of all the industries within BioShock, Fontaine Futuristics was the one that took it to the extreme.

Owned and run by the series' original antagonist, Frank Fontaine, it was his company that discovered ADAM, the genetic substance that turned the entire population of Rapture into deformed super-powered savages — and he couldn’t care less so long as there was a profit to be made. Even worse, the company began experimenting on orphaned little girls and genetically altered them into mindless ADAM harvesters. Add in the allegations that its owner sparked a civil war for the sake of overthrowing Rapture’s leader, Andrew Ryan, and you have one of the most insidious corporations you’ll find under the sea.

7 Arasaka

Taking Your Money and Your Mind

Goal Become the dominant company of political and economic power. Crimes War profiteering

Assassination

Extortion

Kidnapping

Fabricating inhumane technology Franchise Cyberpunk

The dark and dystopian future within Cyberpunk is cluttered with its share of dominating companies willing to commit any act to get ahead. Yet none have earned a more notorious reputation than the Arasaka Corporation.

Responsible for manufacturing weapons, armor, and security, Arasaka has accumulated enough wealth to make them into the mega-corporation they are today — though they didn’t get there without crossing some lines. Between kidnapping anyone whose inventions could advance their assets, to supplying weapons to rival factions and mercenaries, Arasaka’s hands are so unclean they’re practically corroded by now. Yet nothing can top their most immoral creation: the Soulkiller program, a tool that kills the subject while extracting their consciousness and copying it into a digital prison. The only upside to Arasaka is that they’ll recruit anyone who can be of service. However, accepting an offer means accepting the consequences.

6 Hyperion

When Good Weapons Manufacturers Go Bad

Goal Purge Pandora’s inhabitants and profit. Crimes Genocide

Merciless experiments

Hostile work environment

Animal cruelty

Robot abuse Franchise Borderlands

In the realm of Borderlands, where weapons manufacturers are the biggest sellers around, it should come as no surprise that companies would have nefarious goals. However, none have reached the levels of cartoonish evil as Hyperion. While ownership has changed hands, when under management by Handsome Jack, the company began a campaign of blood and violence against the inhabitants of Pandora.

So long as it furthered their goal of creating a clean slate across the planet, nothing was beneath Hyperion. Even employees who were against these actions were forced into compliance for fear of their lives, especially after Hyperion mercilessly shut down the robotic Claptrap line. No matter who they hurt more, Hyperion's heartless deeds have left a permanent mark on Pandora and its people.

5 Abstergo Industries

Templars of the Modern Age

Goal Establish a New World Order. Crimes Treason

Unlawful surveillance

Spreading misinformation

Genocidal crusades

Theft of ancient artifacts Franchise Assassin's Creed

Standing as one of the biggest conglomerates in the world of Assassin's Creed, Abstergo Industries is nothing more than a front to conceal its true identity: the Templar Order. Their feud with the Assassins Brotherhood has lasted for centuries, but while their foe chooses to hide in the shadows, the Templars have merely rebranded in the light. Though that hasn’t altered the fact that Abstergo has committed nearly every illegal act a company can commit in their quest for world domination.

As one of the longest-lasting organizations around, they’ve contributed to major events throughout history, and not always for the better, as their actions have led to the death and suffering of millions. Even the modern age has only strengthened their activities, allowing them to monitor and control society from their numerous facilities across Earth, all while they continue to search for ancient artifacts to increase their growing power.

4 Cerberus

“Salvation Comes With A Cost”

Goal Achieve human dominance over all races in the Milky Way. Crimes Assassination

Terrorism

Kidnapping

War crimes

Cruel experiments on Human and Alien subjects Franchise Mass Effect

Named after the hound of the underworld, Cerberus serves as a fitting name for humanity’s watchdog. The paramilitary organization may have started with noble intentions, and having a glowing-eyed boss voiced by Martin Sheen didn’t hurt either, but their willingness to breach the moral gap has jeopardized multiple worlds across the galaxy.

Despite the various races throughout the Mass Effect universe, humanity comes first in Cerberus’ eyes, leading to numerous violent confrontations. That doesn’t even account for the abundance of unethical scientific projects they’ve greenlit, most of which either end in disaster or success, but at the cost of human and alien lives. These experiments have varied from abusing children for the sake of biotic research to thinking it was a wise decision to merge a virtual intelligence with an autistic human mind. Yes, that happened, and yes, it went about as well as you’d expect.

3 Umbrella

“Preserving the Health of the People”

Goal Monopolize biological weapons. Crimes Arms dealing

Treason

Unethical experimentation

Mass murder

Bioterrorism Franchise Resident Evil

A pharmaceutical company that puts the ‘mad’ into mad science. In reality, the Umbrella Corporation’s only interest is creating and testing biological weapons, which has led to an overabundance of viruses turning humans and animals into monsters.

As if creating some of the worst bioweapons the Resident Evil series has ever seen wasn’t enough, it seems that nearly every single person running this company failed the mental state test. Most eventually go mad with power because of greed or delusions of grandeur. This poor management is probably why hundreds of facilities all over the world have suffered an outbreak. This might also explain why every lab comes built with its own self-destruct feature. Given these working conditions, it might be wise to reconsider sending an application.

2 Vault-Tec

“Building A Better Future Underground”

Goal Control the survival of mankind. Crimes War instigation

Unethical experimentation

Physical and psychological abuse

False advertising Franchise Fallout

Vault-Tec represents the pinnacle of false promises. With nuclear war on the horizon, the company promised America’s survival by constructing hundreds of bomb shelters across the country that would guarantee their future and safety. All a complete lie.

Within every vault was a unique experiment, and its inhabitants were the test subjects. These experiments ranged from harmless to agonizingly deadly, and the poor vault dwellers locked inside had no clue and no means of escape. If the inhuman treatment of its own residents wasn’t enough, there’s evidence to suggest that Vault-Tec themselves triggered the war that led to nuclear annihilation, all so that their tests could be conducted. Whether or not it’s true, the fact remains that the company abused its power and deceived millions into a terrible fate, and Vault-Tec’s actions have forever shaped the world of Fallout into the radioactive wasteland it is today.

1 UAC

“Changing The World, One Soul at A Time”

Goal Profit off Hell. Crimes Human sacrifices

Conspiring with the forces of the underworld Franchise Doom

Some companies drill for oil in protected environments; some seek alternatives. Then someone at the Union Aerospace Corporation (UAC) thought that the best way to mine for fuel was by experimenting in Hell itself. What started as a quest for money and fuel led to UAC becoming allied with the forces of the underworld and the events of Doom.

Except for allying with the Nazis, you can’t sink any lower than brokering a deal with Hell. Whether the company leaders became indoctrinated, were swayed by promises of power, or just for kicks, UAC’s choices have endangered all of humanity across Mars and Earth, leading to human sacrifices and the corruption of their very souls. Were it not for the fact that humanity was under the protection of the Doom Slayer, then Hell might’ve succeeded. Next time, try investing in solar energy.