Back during the era of arcade games -- when Atari was the king of the gaming world and Microsoft was a company that only hardcore businessmen knew about -- nobody could have imagined that there would come a time when people would be able to play video games with or against each other from two different corners of the world.

First-person shooter games led the charge in popularizing multiplayer, whether it was on home consoles or a PC, and these seven maps in some of these titles got so popular that they’re instantly recognizable today.

7 Facing Worlds

Unreal Tournament

Released in 1999 as part of Unreal Tournament, Facing Worlds quickly became a fan favorite due to its innovative and symmetrical design. The map pits two teams against each other, each starting in a towering monolithic structure situated on opposing ends of an asteroid floating in space. The minimalist design ensures that every inch of the map matters, with snipers perched in the towers and players racing across open ground to secure the enemy’s flag.

What makes Facing Worlds iconic is its perfect blend of beauty and brutality. The breathtaking backdrop of swirling galaxies contrasts sharply with the chaos of battle, making it visually memorable. Even decades later, fans still regard it as one of the best capture-the-flag maps in FPS history.

6 Blood Gulch

Halo: Combat Evolved

Every gamer who had the honor of playing Halo: Combat Evolved has, at some point, experienced the chaotic joy of Blood Gulch. This sprawling valley is one of the most enduring maps in gaming history, designed for large-scale team battles with up to 16 players on the same map. With bases at either end of the canyon and plenty of open space for vehicles like Warthogs, the map was perfectly suited for epic matches in the capture-the-flag mode.

The map's simplicity was its strength. Whether players were sniping from the cliffs or barreling through the valley in a tank, Blood Gulch offered countless ways to approach combat. Its popularity ensured it appeared in later games under different names, such as Coagulation in Halo 2 and Hemorrhage in Halo: Reach.

5 2fort

Team Fortress 2

2fort is practically synonymous with Team Fortress 2, having roots in the original Quake mod that inspired the game. This two-base map epitomizes TF2’s quirky, team-based gameplay. Featuring two opposing forts connected by a narrow bridge over a hazardous moat, the map emphasizes both offense and defense, with plenty of chokepoints and sneaky routes.

The map’s cartoony visuals and chaotic gameplay make it instantly recognizable from the plethora of other FPS maps, while its accessible design appeals to newcomers and veterans alike. Despite criticisms that matches can devolve into stalemates, 2fort remains one of the most-played maps in the game, a testament to its enduring popularity.

4 Crash

Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare

Crash became an instant hit when it was introduced to the world in Modern Warfare due to its tight, urban layout and verticality. Set in a Middle Eastern warzone centered around a downed helicopter, the map encourages players to think on their feet. With high rooftops, narrow alleyways and exposed streets, Crash caters to multiple playstyles, whether it's a sniper holding a high vantage point or a run-and-gun player weaving through tight corridors.

The map’s popularity led to its return in later Call of Duty titles, such as Modern Warfare 2, Modern Warfare Remastered and 2019’s reboot of the same game, where it was remastered with updated visuals, but retained its original layout.

Crash is a unique map. Players who don’t perform well in other maps often take the top spot in terms of kills in Crash. I still play COD 4 Search and Destroy with my squad, and Crash is the first map we hop into. We often mix up the teams and see if the teams are balanced after playing Crash, but the results post-Crash are so skewed that we leave the teams untouched. Still, every single one of us loves Crash to death, and this is one map we will never move on from.

3 Wake Island

Battlefield 1942

Few maps can claim to have redefined a genre, but Wake Island did just that when it debuted in Battlefield 1942. Its horseshoe or banana-shaped layout is iconic, offering a perfect balance of land, air and sea combat. Players can storm the beaches, pilot fighter planes or command naval vessels, making it one of the most versatile maps in FPS history.

Wake Island’s enduring appeal lies in its dynamic gameplay. Each battle feels like a scene from a WW2 film, with teams fighting tooth and nail for control points. The map has been reimagined in multiple Battlefield titles, including its latest reincarnation in Battlefield V, where it retained its timeless design while benefiting from modern graphics.

2 Dust 2

Counter-Strike

Dust 2 is the map that comes to mind whenever a Counter Strike game is mentioned. Revered for its flawless balance and universal appeal. First appearing in Counter-Strike 1.1, this map has become a cornerstone of the franchise and competitive FPS games as a whole. Its straightforward layout, featuring two bomb sites connected by chokepoints and long sightlines, ensures intense tactical battles every time.

What makes Dust 2 so beloved is its accessibility. New players can quickly grasp its layout, while seasoned veterans appreciate the depth of strategies it allows. Valve has kept the map alive and it can be played even today in Counter-Strike 2.

1 Nuketown

Call of Duty: Black Ops

No multiplayer map in the entire history of FPS games is more iconic, recognizable and as played as Nuketown. Introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops, this compact, suburban map that looks like it jumped out of a Fallout game is a chaotic playground of close-quarters combat. Set in a retro-futuristic U.S. town -- which is actually a nuclear test site -- with a symmetrical design, the small size of Nuketown gives birth to fast-paced matches where no corner is ever truly safe.

It’s been remade in nearly every subsequent Black Ops title with each iteration adding slight tweaks while retaining the original's charm. From its iconic mannequin-laden backyard to the tension in the street connecting both the houses, Nuketown is a phenomenon, not just among fans of FPS games, but in the entire gaming community, and is the only map that deserves the top spot.