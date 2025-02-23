It’s not easy being a scientist, especially in video games. You’re either trying to use your science to take over the world and must contend with troublesome do-gooders foiling your plans, or you’re trying to save the world and have to deal with the wicked and small-minded hindering your efforts.

Whether they’re good, bad, mad or some warped combination, scientists have played an integral role in many iconic stories. Their genius and goals may vary, but their creations and actions make video games great. Although players can’t reward these intellects with the Nobel Peace Prize, we can give them the attention they deserve by ranking which scientists are the best in gaming.

10 Dr. Thomas Light

“Peace Cannot Be Achieved Unless Those Who Spread War Are Destroyed.”

Field of Study Robotics & AI Alignment Good Franchise Mega Man

He may look like Santa Claus became a scientist, and that might not be too far off, but Dr. Thomas Light is one of the kindest scientists around. After all, it was Dr. Light who created the legendary hero and mascot of the Capcom franchise, Mega Man.

When his former partner in science Dr. Wily began using their robots for evil, Dr. Light created a robot capable of fighting for justice, and thus Mega Man’s legacy began. Even after his death in Mega Man X, Dr. Light continued to look after his creation, leaving behind capsules containing upgrades and new abilities. His machine may get all the glory, but Dr. Light will forever be remembered as the kind soul responsible for the blue hero’s existence.

9 Dr. Catherine Halsey

“My Work Saved the Human Race.”

Field of Study Medical & Computer Science Alignment Neutral Franchise Halo

She’s a genius with attitude and an important character in the Halo mythos. It was Dr. Halsey who initiated the SPARTAN-II program, leading to the creation of the augmented super-soldiers known as Spartans, including the Master Chief. And all she had to do was kidnap a bunch of children and subject them to brutal experiments.

Yeah, Dr. Halsey is what you would call an ends-justify-the-means kind of scientist. Criminal though her actions were, her Spartans saved humanity during the Human-Covenant War. She was also responsible for developing Cortana, the AI who would become Master Chief’s trusted companion. Dr. Halsey may have a major chip on her shoulder, but she was never short on ideas.

8 Professor E. Gadd

“I'm Getting Too Old for This Ghost-Catching Tomfoolery.”

Field of Study Paranormal Research Alignment Good Franchise Luigi's Mansion

Good old Professor E. Gadd might just be the smartest person in the world of Super Mario, but he’s also the kookiest. As a scientist who specializes in poltergeists, E. Gadd has dedicated his life to studying and hunting ghosts, most especially, the Boos. His efforts led to a series of inventions capable of locating and apprehending ghosts, which came in handy during the Luigi’s Mansion games.

Whenever Luigi had a run-in with ghosts, the whacky professor was always there to lend a hand, equipping the green plumber with whatever he needed. Though they look like an unlikely pair, E. Gadd and Luigi have successfully thwarted multiple poltergeists, including the notorious King Boo. He may seem like a crackpot, but in the end, Professor E. Gadd’s intellect and heart are in the right place.

7 General Wilhelm Strasse (Deathshead)

“I Like the Eyes on This One.”

Field of Study Robotics & Inhumane Research Alignment Evil Franchise Wolfenstein

Don’t let his broken smile and wrinkled face fool you. Deathshead is not only the most disturbing Nazi in fiction, but one of the evilest characters in all of video games. The cruel villain has appeared multiple times throughout the Wolfenstein games, making him the biggest archnemesis of its protagonist, B.J. Blazkowicz.

Because of his gruesome yet high-tech experiments, Deathshead’s contributions to the Nazi war machine are why they won the war in Wolfenstein: The New Order. Despite being responsible for the suffering and death of millions, Deathshead truly feels that his actions are just, believing he’ll be remembered for what he has built and not what he has destroyed. The good news is your overall objective during The New Order is to put him down.

6 Dr. Neo Cortex

“I'm An Evil Scientist, What Did You Expect?”

Field of Study Mad Science Alignment Evil Franchise Crash Bandicoot

Dr. Neo Cortex is the perfect example of a cartoon villain. Mad, charismatic, innovative and egotistical. Though one can argue the only thing that can match the size of his ego is his head. With ambitions of ruling over everything, Cortex has attempted to conquer the world numerous times using mutated animals, brainwashing and quantum rifts, all of which have ended in failure.

In a bizarre twist, the mad scientist is his own worst enemy. After all, it was Cortex who inadvertently created Crash, the one responsible for thwarting his plans. Multiple attempts have been made to destroy the bandicoot, yet his efforts always end in defeat. To Cortex’s credit, one can argue he did succeed in making Crash. It’s just unfortunate that his greatest creation is the one constantly foiling his schemes.

5 Dr. Albert Wily

“Now You Will Finally See the True Genius of Dr. Wily!”

Field of Study Robotics & AI Alignment Evil Franchise Mega Man

If you’re going to use mad science to try and take over the world, you might as well use an army of robots. It’s that method that made Dr. Albert Wily the biggest antagonist of the Mega Man franchise. Once, he was a trusted colleague to Mega Man’s creator, Dr. Thomas Light, and a good scientist using his brilliance to better mankind.

Unfortunately, his pride and ambition got the better of him, and now his only goal is to use his creations to dominate humans and make himself the supreme ruler of the world. No matter how many machines Mega Man defeats, Dr. Wily always returns with more. Wily’s actions have caused the kindhearted blue hero so much trouble that during the events of Mega Man 7, Mega Man came close to murdering the mad scientist.

4 Professor Mordin Solus

“Had To Be Me. Someone Else Might Have Gotten It Wrong.”

Field of Study Genetics & Medicine Alignment Good Franchise Mass Effect

He was the very model of a Scientist Salarian, his mind and speech pattern operated like a wired librarian. Of all the squadmates in Mass Effect, Mordin Solus proved to be the best through his combat and intellect. The only thing greater than his presence in gameplay, was his story full of heartbreak and moral gray.

His science modified a virus keeping an alien population under control, but changed his outlook when he witnessed the damage and the toll. It was these events that led to his sacrifice in Mass Effect 3, which saw the Krogan people finally become free. Regardless of the player’s actions, decisions or their choice, fans can all agree this phenomenal character was wise and possessed a stellar singing voice. But still, as his xenoscience studies ranged from urban to agrarian, he truly was the very model of a Scientist Salarian.

Yes, the author did rhyme this entire entry to the tune of “Modern Major-General.” You’re welcome.

3 Dr. Hal Emmerich (Otacon)

“You Can't Wait to Be Loved. You Have to Go Out and Find It.”

Field of Study Engineering & Computer Programming Alignment Good Franchise Metal Gear Solid

From appearances alone, Dr. Hal Emmerich, nicknamed Otacon, may look like a wimp, but beyond his fragile visage is a genius and wounded soul trying to do what’s right. It was Otacon who worked on the infamous Metal Gear Rex project, intending to use his creation to stop nuclear weapons, only for it to be turned into one after falling into the wrong hands. Unlike his cowardly father, Otacon learned to accept his mistakes and move on.

After turning over a new leaf, Otacon dedicated his life to ridding the world of future Metal Gears. Of all the characters in Metal Gear Solid, he’s proven to be a strong ally and true partner to Solid Snake. Otacon’s skills in engineering and programming have helped the legendary hero save the world multiple times. Now if only he could find a date that didn't end in tragedy.

2 Dr. Ivo Robotnik (Eggman)

“I Hate That Sonic!”

Field of Study Robotics & Technology Alignment Evil Franchise Sonic the Hedgehog

He has an IQ of over 300. He has the technical knowledge and unlimited resources to build machines and wonders beyond imagination. And yet, he’s constantly being defeated by a blue hedgehog who loves rolling around at the speed of sound. His name is Dr. Ivo Robotnik, better known as the Eggman, and he’s one of the greatest mad scientists in video games.

Call him ambitious, call him stubborn, yet no matter how many times he’s failed, Eggman always returns with a new plan and a new army. Regardless of how long it takes, he’ll do anything to conquer the world and build his Eggman Empire. Except destroy it. Funny enough, despite loathing Sonic the Hedgehog, Eggman has time and again joined forces with his archenemies when the fate of the planet was at risk. After all, how can you conquer the world if there is no world?

Honorable Mention: GLaDOS came close, but since she’s a mad machine and this list was intended for organic scientists, she didn’t make the cut. Though she does love science.

1 Dr. Gordon Freeman

“The Right Man in the Wrong Place Can Make all the Difference in the World.”

Field of Study Theoretical Physics Alignment Good Franchise Half-Life

Dr. Gordon Freeman is a man of few words. Whether he’s just shy or mute, the silent hero of the Half-Life series is a prime example that actions speak louder than words. As one of the most iconic protagonists in all of Valve’s library of games, Gordon Freeman has had a long career of battling extraterrestrial unknowns.

Unlike other scientists in gaming, Gordon Freeman is one of the few who barely gets enough time to practice what he’s studied. Probably because he’s too busy trying to save the human race. Freeman's innovative thinking and puzzle-solving skills aided him in surviving conditions most people would not. With his trusty HEV Suit, crowbar and whatever weapons he can come across, Dr. Freeman was able to end the Black Mesa Incident and take down City 17, making him the most successful scientist in gaming. Maybe when Half-Life 3 comes out he’ll get a speaking line.