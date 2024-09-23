One of Sonic the Hedgehog's strongest aspects throughout the 30 years the series has been running is the character design. From the legacy characters to the most recent entries, Sonic has given life to a ton of unique, iconic characters that have inspired countless people.

This list will show off the most memorable, iconic, and beloved characters from across the series. These are mostly sorted by how likely someone who doesn't care about Sonic is to recognize them, which I would know since I grew up as a Sonic-loving child with parents who knew nothing about video games.

10 Rouge the Bat

She Shows Up More Than You'd Think

The tenth spot on this list was pretty hard to decide. I thought of both Cream the Rabbit and Tangle the Lemur, but decided on Rouge the Bat since she's shown up more, has a longer legacy with the series, and is especially well-known if you're a fan of not having Safe Search on.

Not only is she a key character in the entire Adventure era, but ever since Generations, she's been showing up in just about everything. From Sonic Prime to Sonic Dream Team and Sonic Rumble, most recent Sonic projects have included her in some way, and that just about puts her onto this list.

9 Blaze the Cat

One Of Sonic's Most Iconic Counterparts

This feisty fire princess is mostly just up here for the legacy and her status as a fan favorite since she hasn't shown up all too much. Blaze the Cat showed up in Sonic Rush, Sonic 06, and Sonic Rush Adventure, then pretty much disappeared until Sonic Generations.

She hasn't shown up in much since (namely just spin-offs and the comics), but the fanbase adores her, and it'd feel wrong if she didn't get a slot on this list. Ask any Sonic fan, and they're probably going to give you a whole list of reasons why Blaze is great. She's just got an awesome design and a fun personality.

8 Silver the Hedgehog

The Third, Less Remembered Hedgehog

While he might have shown up in one of the worst-received video games ever, Silver's got a soft spot in the fanbase and is well-known even outside of it. Being one of the few hedgehogs with a super form that SEGA allows to exist will do that, I suppose.

He showed up in the Rivals games, as a boss in Generations , in Forces, and has been quite an important character in the comics as well. Not the most prominent character, but his cool powers, nice design, and endearing personality put him up there as another fan favorite.

7 Big the Cat

He's a Funny Guy

In terms of characters that haven't shown up all that much but have still undoubtedly become iconic, Big the Cat is up there for being a funny big guy who likes fishing and was voiced by Duke Nukem in Sonic Adventure, for some reason. He's shown up recently, but mostly as a joke.

He started as an excuse to put in a fishing minigame in Sonic Adventure, and nowadays, he's shown up in Sonic Frontiers as an excuse to put in a fishing minigame. He's obsessed with fishing, frogs, and is not too bright, but he's loved by fans and meme enjoyers all the same.

6 Amy Rose

She's Been Iconic Since CD

Now we're getting to the truly iconic main cast of characters that show up in almost every game, and it'll probably be pretty unsurprising how they're ranked. First up is Amy, the somewhat obsessive girl character who's got a big hammer and a big personality.

Either that, or she wants to use Tarot cards to attack for some reason, and share her love with the world. Either way, people love to see her, her design is adorable, and she usually adds some fun chaos to the mix when she's around (and written well).

5 Knuckles the Echidna

He Doesn't Chuckle

Now, for the characters that got so iconic they got to be in the movies , Knuckles is well known for gliding, treasure hunting, and sensing emeralds with his feet (I wish I knew what they meant by that). He's one of the "main three" of Team Sonic despite his origin as a loner on an island.

Ever since the Adventure era, he's been part of Sonic's gang, and always a fun addition as the straightforward, fight-first and ask later hard-headed guy. As long as they don't write him to be stupid for some reason, he's always great and always enhances the dynamics with any character he's around.

4 Tails the Fox

The Loveable Little Bro

Tails is and has always been one of the most beloved sidekicks in all of gaming, having shown up as a constant in pretty much every Sonic game since his introduction. He's just a charming, sweet little guy that's determined to achieve his goals, and also incredibly smart.

He's gotten to the point of being nearly as iconic as the title character himself, and although his appearances lose the point of his character at times (looking at you, Sonic Forces), he's still always fun to have around as a supporting character that can add to the comedy or the drama of any scenario.

3 Dr. Eggman

An Iconic Villain For a Reason

Of course, the main antagonist who has shown up in just about every single game in the series is going to be in the top three of this list. Eggman's only gotten more popular in recent years, with Jim Carrey having done an incredibly good job at playing him, but he's always been great.

Just a hammy, incredibly iconic character, always keeping a menacing aura about him while never sleeping on the comedic potential of an eccentric, mildly insane scientist. He's great in just about every depiction, with some incredible voicework no matter which actor has played him.

2 Shadow the Hedgehog

The Ultimate Lifeform

Weirdly, despite only being introduced around the early 2000s, Shadow has somehow become easily the second most iconic character, even going as far as being more popular than Sonic according to some SEGA run polls. Though his solo game wasn't too good, the character has always been stellar.

They'd fumbled him a bit in the 2010s, but recently he's been back in action, unapologetically awesome with a sad backstory and cool design. Really, once you've given your red and black hedgehog jet shoes, you've created a peak character design that is hard to surpass.

1 Sonic the Hedgehog

Hard To Argue With

Of course, the most iconic Sonic the Hedgehog character is probably Sonic the Hedgehog, a character design so strong that he's become more popular than characters like Mickey Mouse. It's kinda reasonable to say that half the reason this franchise is still going strong is just because Sonic is an incredibly appealing guy.

He's fast, and a bit cocky, but always confident, happy to help others, and just a charming character who's stood the test of time no matter how many times they change his quill length. No matter which iteration it is, Sonic has always been an iconic character and always will be.

